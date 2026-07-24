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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 25.7.2026

The editors have collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (July 18 to July 25) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «Hack 95», «Cognition Method», «Marvel’s Wolverine», «Dinolords».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

«Cognition Method»

A sci-fi puzzle game inspired by Stanley Kubrick's classic «2001: A Space Odyssey». With its surreal architecture, the trailer also reminds me of Remedy's «Control». An exciting mix.

Date: September 1

Releases for: PC

«Dear Passengers»

There is now a derogatory term for the subgenre of indie games that «Dear Passengers» also belongs to: «Friendslop». Chaotic co-op gameplay with physics mechanics? Check. Simple graphics? Check. Proximity chat? Check.

What makes the trailer for «Dear Passengers» special: It provokes with lookalikes of Trump (who is promptly thrown off the plane) and usernames like «Epst. Jr.» and «PDaddy». The viral marketing plan is working. The result: over a million wishlist entries on Steam.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

«Netflix Minigolf»

You control this mobile game with your smartphone – but the action takes place on the TV screen. The trailer is terrible, but the concept could be fun. Various minigolf courses, based on well-known Netflix series like «Squid Game» or «Stranger Things»? Why not...

Date: July 28

Releases for: Mobile

«Poinpy»

Speaking of Netflix. «Poinpy» was a game that was exclusively available via Netflix subscription in 2022. In 2025, the title was removed from the Netflix catalog and could no longer be played. Now, the platformer from «Downwell» creator Ojiro Fumoto is back as a standalone release. And it's free. Cool stuff.

Date: available now

Releases for: Mobile

«SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force»

The German studio Paintbucket Games is back with a new adventure game with roguelike elements. As the head of a special unit, you identify terrorist cells and track down their members, while public pressure from the media and politicians increases. Last year, the studio already released an excellent game about a dark hour in German history – colleague Kim tested it:

Review The Darkest Files: already one of the most impressive narrative games of the year Kim Muntinga 27 likes 27 6 comments 6

Date: Early 2027

Releases for: PC

«NHL 27»

And the «NHL» groundhog greets us annually.

Date: September 11

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«DCKO»

While Marvel fans can look forward to the upcoming high-gloss fighter «Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls» (see below), DC fans get a cheap brawler for mobile. Or, as it says in the YouTube comments: «We have ›Injustice 3‹ at home.»

Date: ???

Releases for: Mobile

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been presented and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Marvel’s Wolverine»

The PS5 blockbuster makes an appearance in a new cinematic trailer.

There's also a fancy story trailer. Looks great, but I don't need to see any more of the game. Insomniac just nails it.

Date: September 15

Releases for: PS5

«Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls»

More Marvel is available in this fighting game. The new trailer announces the open beta from July 24 to 26. Perfect for a taste before the game is released on August 6.

Date: August 6

Releases for: PS5, PC

«AetherCycle»

If Bethesda takes so long with the new «Elder Scrolls», indie developers have to step in. «AetherCycle» is a Scrolls-like action RPG from a first-person perspective. The game world, gameplay, and characters all resemble Bethesda's classics. Could be something. Soon you can see the potential of this ambitious project in Early Access.

Date: November 2026 (Early Access)

Releases for: PC

«Hack 95»

You play a hacker in the nineties. In an environment reminiscent of Windows 95, you fight against a malicious tech startup and dubious government agencies. Looks wonderfully old-school. I particularly like the silly 3D desktop dog and the «Hot Girls In Your Area» virus pop-ups.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

«Dinolords»

Dinosaurs in the Middle Ages. That's all you need to know about «Dinolords». I want this game. Now. I mean, just look at the trailer. Someone is riding a f***ing T-Rex and conquering a castle with the monster. AND THE DINO HAS ARMOR!

I already saw the game two years ago at Gamescom and was already thrilled then:

Opinion Top secret: our insider tips from Gamescom 2024 Domagoj Belancic 39 likes 39 5 comments 5

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

«Please, Watch the Artwork»

A puzzle game where you observe artworks. I don't really get smart from the trailer. But I like the unsettling atmosphere.

Date: ???

Releases for: Switch, PC, Mobile

«Deadboot»

Do you remember «Anger Foot»? Phil tested the quirky shooter a few years ago and was thrilled. Judging by the trailer, he would also like «Deadboot». Techno soundtrack, kicking enemies with feet, brutal shooting. Nice.

Review Anger Foot review: kicking ass to the beat of hardcore techno Philipp Rüegg 13 likes 13 0 comments 0

Date: August 3

Releases for: PC

«Kick»

Speaking of kicking things with feet (what a transition). In «Kick», you make your way to school, armed with a soccer ball that you kick through increasingly complex obstacle courses. Great idea, chill music, wonderful trailer.

Date: November 2026

Releases for: PC

«Glasshouse»

Looks like a mix of «Disco Elysium» and «Clair Obscur: Expedition 33».

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

«Cosmo Tales»

Ever since «Star Fox», I've been in a space shooter fever. «Cosmo Tales» looks pretty nice with its colorful game environments and funky soundtrack – I'll keep an eye on it.

Date: September 2026 (Early Access)

Releases for: PC

«Planet Zoo 2»

The new trailer for the park simulator shows which aquariums you can build in your zoo. Especially cute how the little sea turtle eats lettuce and plays with its toys (Minute 1:01).

Date: October 13

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Blackwood»

«We have ›John Wick‹ at home (and he looks like Leon S. Kennedy).»

Date: October 13

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Imagine Sisyphus Happy»

What did I just see? Sisyphus is a streamer and I help him with his tasks by typing things on the keyboard? Huh, what, why and how? No idea, but I love it.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

«Pro Jank Footy»

Speaking of «no idea what I just saw here».

Date: August 12

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«DayZ: Badlands»

A comprehensive expansion for «DayZ». In this, you can kill zombies in a desert landscape.

Date: October 2026

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Marathon»

Bungie's extraction shooter ventures into PvE territory. «Vault Breaker» is, according to the studio, an «experimental PvE mode» that will only be available for two weeks. However, it is assumed that comparable PvE modes will come in later seasons – after all, many players have wished for a solo mode, or a mode without PvP.

Date: until August 4

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

On the cover image from left to right: «Hack 95», «Cognition Method», «Marvel’s Wolverine», «Dinolords».

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