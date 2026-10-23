News + Trends 11 3

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (Oct 17 to Oct 24)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 24.10.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (October 17th to October 24th) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «Brushland», «Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown», «Stuntman: Hollywood», «Cyberpunk 2077 | Edgerunners 2».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

«Serious Sam: The Third Encounter»

The Croatian studio Croteam is sending Serious Sam on his third adventure. «The Third Encounter» is the direct successor to «The Second Encounter» (2002). In between, there was «Serious Sam 2» (2005), «Serious Sam 3: BFE» (2011), «Serious Sam 4» (2020), «Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem» (2022), and «Serious Sam: Shatterverse» (2026). Compared to «The Third Encounter», however, these are just side stories. Got it? Neither do I.

Date: ???

Available for: Consoles, PC

«Quatiica Motorsports»

Looks like a Gillette commercial, but it's an announcement trailer for a futuristic racing game.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Ordinary Oddness»

Every week I try to include at least one «WTF game» in the list. A game I can't put into words. This week, that's «Ordinary Oddness». Enjoy the trailer and the sensory overload.

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Brushland»

A cozy city-building game where you can easily create a fantasy kingdom with a paintbrush. The trailer looks, well, very cozy.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Shrek 2 Remastered»

Shrek is pulling a «GTA». That cheeky rascal.

Date: November 10

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Squad»

The popular military shooter «Squad» is also coming to consoles next year. Somewhere between arcade and simulation, the game offers epic 50v50 battles with vehicles, aircraft, and base building, according to the trailer.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, already available for PC

«Mouthwashing»

The critic-favorite «Mouthwashing» is also making the leap from PC to consoles. Retro graphics, a disturbing story, and a short playtime make the title the perfect Halloween snack.

Date: October 29

Available for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, already available for PC

«Riders Republic»

And another port announcement. Ubisoft's extreme sports racing game will also be available on Nintendo's handheld console starting in December.

Date: December

Available for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«My Penguin Friend»

Noot, Noot!

Date: ???

Available for: PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Crop»

Are farming games too cozy for you? Then check out the dark trailer for «Crop». You wake up in a fog-shrouded town with no memories and try to build a farm.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter»

And another game where you wake up with no memories. Here, on a lavish space station where the service robots have gone crazy and murdered all the wealthy guests. Oh, and there are ugly insect mutants too. Looks like a mix of «Bioshock» and «Resident Evil».

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

«Stuntman: Hollywood»

In «Stuntman: Hollywood», you become a professional stunt driver. The special twist in the new installment: the courses are no longer based on fictional movies, but on real film templates – including iconic cars. In the latest trailer, you can see which stunts you will perform with K.I.T.T. from «Knight Rider».

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Tom the Postgirl»

A game from the Swiss studio Oopsie Daisies. The trailer looks beautifully disturbing. I immediately fell in love with the hand-drawn characters and environments.

Date: October 29

Available for: Switch, PC

«Arisen Force: Vonimir»

With its mix of 3D environments and 2D pixel art, it is reminiscent of Square Enix's HD-2D games. Kevin would like that.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«The Elder Scrolls Online Season 2 (Skyrim)»

In «The Elder Scrolls Online», we're heading back to Skyrim. I don't care, I finally want news on «The Elder Scrolls VI».

Date: available now

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Cyberpunk 2077 | Edgerunners 2»

To mark the start of the second season of «Edgerunners» on Netflix, CD Projekt Red is giving «Cyberpunk 2077» a new update. This includes, among other things, a new side quest, a radio station, a dual-wielding playstyle, and many cosmetic items.

Date: October 22

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown»

The overview trailer for the paid expansion «Charting the Unknown» shows which new adventures and gameplay mechanics you can look forward to.

Date: October 29

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Assetto Corsa»

The popular racing sim is getting a free-roam mode. In this, you explore a true-to-scale and LIDAR-scanned version of the Eifel region around the Nordschleife.

Date: December 9

Available for: PC

«Saros - Zenith»

Sony's tough-as-nails shooter is getting an update that makes the game less tough. Or, if you like, even more difficult. In the trailer, you can see all the new features in detail.

Date: available now

Available for: PS5

«Grounded 2: Rot and Ruin»

Just in time for the spooky season, there's a disgusting update for «Grounded 2». Millipedes are horror creatures in real life too – in «Rot and Ruin», you fight them as boss enemies. Yuck.

Date: available now

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Battlefield 6 x Dead Space - Convergence Event»

What was that? «Battlefield 6» is supposed to be a realistic military shooter compared to «Call of Duty»? lol.

Date: available now

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

On the cover image from left to right: «Brushland», «Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown», «Stuntman: Hollywood», «Cyberpunk 2077 | Edgerunners 2».

I like this article! 11 people like this article







