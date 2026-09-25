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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (Sept 19 to Sept 27)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 26.9.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (September 19 to September 27) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «Stronghold 4», «Rayman Legends Retold», «Quarantine Zone: Miami Zero Update», «Arc Raiders: Frozen Trail».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

«Lufia 1 and 2 The Sinistrals Saga»

Two RPG classics are making the leap from the SNES to modern platforms. Publisher Clear River Games writes that the titles have been «lovingly ported and optimized for modern platforms». The trailer suggests that fans of the original shouldn't expect too many changes or adjustments.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Dust till Dawn»

A job simulator with a supernatural twist. As a cleaner, you tidy up apartments in a Japanese village. The only problem is that these apartments are haunted by evil spirits. The trailer also reveals that Akira Yamaoka («Silent Hill») is responsible for the music. Awesome.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies VR»

The adventure-crime classic «Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies» (2013, Nintendo 3DS) is being re-released as a VR game. Fun idea – but why not just a new «Ace Attorney» installment in VR?

Date: 2027

Available for: Meta VR Glasses, Meta Quest 3/3S, Quest Pro, Quest 2

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Stronghold 4»

The latest trailer for the «original castle simulator» (publisher quote) provides insights into the new features. The strategy game is scheduled to be released this year – however, a concrete release date is missing.

Date: 2026

Available for: PC

«Rayman Legends Retold»

Is a remake of «Rayman Legends» necessary? No. The colorful platformer from 2013 has aged excellently and still looks sensational. Nevertheless, Ubisoft is giving us a re-release. You can see what it has to offer in the new overview trailer.

Date: December 5

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Titan Quest 2»

Up for an action RPG à la «Diablo»? «Titan Quest 2» is leaving Early Access next year and will land as a full release not only on PC but also on consoles.

Date: January 19

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Obstacle Overdrive»

This trailer for «Obstacle Overdrive» makes me angry just watching it. You drive a toy car over toy obstacle courses. Ragequit guaranteed.

Date: October 2

Available for: PC

«Hello Sunshine»

No idea what the trailer or the game is about. But I like the vibes. A post-apocalyptic (?) game world, giant robots, and loneliness. Nice.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Final Fantasy Resonance»

At the Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix is showing new gameplay impressions of the beautiful 2D-HD «Final Fantasy». If you want to get hands-on before the release, you can do so now with a roughly five-hour demo. Your progress will carry over to the finished game.

Date: October 22

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Tutorial Hell»

Do you hate tutorials as much as Phil? Then «Tutorial Hell» might be for you. In this game, a tutorial wants to kill you. You won't stand for that and fight back. The trailer suggests that there are enough crazy ideas here for a dozen games.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«Arc Raiders: Frozen Trail»

One of the most popular extraction shooters is getting a huge update with «Frozen Trail». In this detailed behind-the-scenes video, the development studio shows what awaits you in it.

Date: October 8

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Quarantine Zone: Miami Zero Update»

In «Quarantine Zone», you check survivors of a zombie plague at a checkpoint. With the «Miami Zero Update», you can now do that in Miami too.

Date: October 15

Available for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Cairn - On the Trail: Deep Water»

In the free expansion for the hardcore climbing survival game «Cairn», three new mountains are waiting to be climbed by you. I haven't played the game yet, but the trailer looks very beautiful. Maybe I should unpack my hiking gear and start climbing?

Date: October 29

Available for: PS5, PC

«Ball x Pit - Risen Ballbylon»

Devolver Digital is exemplarily supporting the addictive roguelike «Ball x Pit» with updates. «Risen Ballbylon» (excellent pun!) is the fourth expansion so far and is said to deliver the toughest challenges yet for true ball masters.

Date: November 12

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

On the cover image from left to right: «Stronghold 4», «Rayman Legends Retold», «Quarantine Zone: Miami Zero Update», «Arc Raiders: Frozen Trail».

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