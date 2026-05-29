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The Mova Z70 scrubs the floor at 800 revolutions

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 29.5.2026

The Mova Z70 Ultra Roller Complete has everything you need to clean hard floors in the best possible way. The robot hoover offers the best of the latest technology.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are developing into specialists. The question is no longer: Which is the best model? But rather: Which one is right for a particular environment?

The newly introduced Z70 Ultra Roller Complete from Mova is the specialist for tiled floors, cast iron, laminate or parquet. It's not just the suction power that counts, but also thorough cleaning with a damp mop.

The Z70 has a wide roller that scrubs the floor at 800 revolutions per minute. Twelve nozzles supply it with fresh water and the wet dirt ends up directly in the waste water tank. This is equivalent to washing out the mop after every metre.

The robot extends the roller to the side to clean edges. The brush, which can also be extended, wipes crumbs and dust in front of the appliance so that they are sucked up. The two brushes behind each other are designed in such a way that no hair should get caught in them, as the manufacturer announces. The fan vacuums at 36,000 pascals. A good value, but other competitors (including the Mova V70) offer a few thousand pascals more suction power.

If a carpet does need to be vacuumed, the Z70 lifts the roller by 1.3 centimetres and covers it with a cover.

On carpets, the robot lifts the wet mop roll and covers it.

Source: Mova

Rules of behaviour for obstacles

Mopping rollers take up a lot of space - which is why the housing of robots with this cleaning technology is tall. One example is the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 FlowX, which stands twelve centimetres tall. This means it often can't get under the bed or sofa. The Z70 measures 9.6 centimetres. It is not a flat flounder, but the two centimetres less can be decisive. Among other things, this is made possible by the sensor tower, which is automatically retracted.

Models with a castor are often weak when it comes to the climbing function. Not so the Mova Z70: according to the manufacturer, it can climb two steps up to nine centimetres high and single thresholds up to 4.8 centimetres. These are very good values.

The software recognises more than 300 obstacles so that the robot can avoid them. If an object such as a vase is permanently on the floor, you can set how the robot should behave in the app: At what distance it cleans, whether it extends the side brush or whether it cleans all round several times.

The base station washes the mop roll with water heated to 100 degrees and dries it with warm air. The dust bag is sterilised using UV light.

The Mova Z70 Ultra Roller Complete goes on sale on 15 June and officially costs 1049 francs or euros. This is a fair price in view of the many features, even if the Z70 does not offer any fundamentally new features, but rather a best-of current technology. Other manufacturers charge a few hundred francs or euros more for their top models.

For those with more carpets in the house and/or lots of corners, edges and overhanging furniture, Mova announced another specialist in April. With its side brushes that can be extended up to 15 centimetres, the V70 reaches where others bump into things - literally.

News + Trends Mova V70: Robot vacuum stretches into the last gap Lorenz Keller 69 22

Header image: Mova

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