News + Trends 20 16

The "Ocarina of Time" remake looks sensational

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 8.9.2026

Nintendo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of "The Legend of Zelda". The greatest gift for all "Zelda" fans: a beautiful remake of "Ocarina of Time".

It has been 40 years since Link embarked on his first adventure in «The Legend of Zelda» on the Famicom (known as the NES in this country). Nintendo is throwing a party and, in a Direct presentation, is unveiling various anniversary celebrations – most notably: the «Ocarina of Time» remake.

Here you will find all the important information from the Direct.

«The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time» – what you need to know

First things first: Nintendo has confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated remake. «The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time» will be released on November 5th, exclusively for the Switch 2. This makes Nintendo one of the few companies brave enough to go up against «GTA 6» in the otherwise empty month of November.

Opinion Gamers are headed for horror this autumn – and it’s GTA 6’s fault Domagoj Belancic 290 likes 290 281 comments 281

In the «Nintendo Direct» presentation, the series producer, Eiji Aonuma, walks us through a gameplay demo of the title. Aonuma speaks of a «faithful adaptation» that has been reinterpreted using «modern technology».

In other words: you shouldn't expect any major changes to the gameplay or the structure of the game. The producer emphasizes that fans will not be getting a gameplay experience à la «Breath of the Wild». «Ocarina of Time» is and remains an old-school «Zelda» – even the loading sequences between individual game areas have been retained to «recreate the classic feel of the game».

Aonuma begins the gameplay demo with a walk through Kokiri Forest. The first impression is convincing. The entire game environment has been developed from scratch and looks like a modern AAA title. I particularly like the lighting and the atmospheric fog in the forest.

First impression: Top!

According to Aonuma, the development team discussed character design a lot. In the end, they agreed on a style that should look both familiar and fresh. Link's character model is indeed reminiscent of the original from 1998. The additional subtleties and detailed textures of his clothing and equipment give the pointy-eared hero a more modern look.

Link looks great.

The other characters are also pleasing. Nintendo is creating a unique blend of comic-book look and realism that fits the fairy-tale setting perfectly.

It is also great that Nintendo has fully voiced the characters in the cutscenes. Link himself, of course, remains silent.

The other characters are also convincing.

In addition to audiovisual changes, there are also some new gameplay features. Unlike the original, you can move the camera freely in the remake using the right stick. As a reminder: the N64 controller only had one analog stick.

Also new: Link can now jump at any time by pressing the X button. In the old «Ocarina of Time», this happened automatically near ledges. Link is also faster in the remake. If you hold down the A button after a somersault, the green hero will sprint.

I am curious to see what effects these small but potentially far-reaching changes will have on the level design.

Jumping is fun.

In the demo, Aonuma shows impressions of the first dungeon in the game: the Great Deku Tree. Here, too, the producer introduces some innovations. You can select items with the press of a button via a horizontal pop-up menu, just like in «Breath of the Wild» and «Tears of the Kingdom». And: you now operate ranged weapons using motion controls. Great!

Selecting weapons is now fast and uncomplicated.

Aonuma then shows first impressions of Hyrule Field – the central hub of the game. The new edition impresses with a beautiful view. Iconic landscape features such as Death Mountain and Hyrule Castle are visible from afar.

I want to dive into this game world NOW.

Hyrule Castle Town is particularly impressive. The settlement is home to small details, NPCs, and secrets. There are no longer any fixed camera angles; you explore the town completely freely and talk to NPCs, play mini-games, and accept quests.

«Perhaps some players will spend a lot of time here», says Aonuma. Yes, I will.

In the original, time stood still in Hyrule Castle Town. In the remake, it progresses while you explore the settlement.

Of course, in the new edition, you can once again play the titular Ocarina to change the time of day, for example. Instead of operating the virtual instrument with buttons, you can now also use the microphone of the Switch 2 and sing or hum a specific song to activate it. Typical Nintendo – that's why I love the Japanese company.

Aonuma demonstrates the new function with a «real» Ocarina, which you can purchase in the Nintendo Store (more on that below).

Playing songs instead of pressing buttons – a fun feature and typical Nintendo.

Aonuma and co-producer Hidemaro Fujibayashi also show some organizational innovations. With the in-game «Traces of Time» function, you can track your quests and the current state of the story at any time.

The «Zelda Notes» function in the «Nintendo Switch» smartphone app is also receiving an update for the «Ocarina of Time» remake. Previously, the app was used for the Switch 2 editions of «Breath of the Wild» and «Tears of the Kingdom». At least in theory. I don't know anyone who has even tried the app. Perhaps that will change with the remake.

Among other things, the following functions should be available at launch:

Diary : With this function, you track your progress. You can see how much you have played, how many enemies you have killed, and what you have spent the most time on. The game automatically takes screenshots that are uploaded to the app.

: With this function, you track your progress. You can see how much you have played, how many enemies you have killed, and what you have spent the most time on. The game automatically takes screenshots that are uploaded to the app. Myth Research : You receive hints about mysterious places that you have to search for in the game. As a reward, you receive points that you can exchange for in-app rewards.

: You receive hints about mysterious places that you have to search for in the game. As a reward, you receive points that you can exchange for in-app rewards. Play Ocarina : Well, what do you think you can do with this function? Right. Play the Ocarina. You can compose your own pieces and share them via QR code or unlock pre-made tracks with points earned from Myth Research.

: Well, what do you think you can do with this function? Right. Play the Ocarina. You can compose your own pieces and share them via QR code or unlock pre-made tracks with points earned from Myth Research. «Ocarina of Time» Quiz: a quiz with over 2000 questions about the iconic game.

The app doesn't seem to be more than a nice gimmick.

Finally, Aonuma shows an epic trailer for the remake, which gives insights into numerous locations, boss enemies, and cutscenes.

Chapeau, Nintendo. That looks stunningly good.

And what else?

In addition to the big «Ocarina of Time» highlight, Nintendo is showing various other initiatives with which the 40th birthday of «The Legend of Zelda» is being celebrated.

«The Legend of Zelda» film

Somewhat disappointingly, there are no impressions yet of the film adaptation of «The Legend of Zelda». The live-action film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 30, 2027.

«Zelda» creator Shigeru Miyamoto confirms the title – the film is simply called «The Legend of Zelda». No subtitle, no frills. The reason for this should become clear once you have seen the film.

The logo. Simple, like the title.

The film is not a one-to-one adaptation of a specific «Zelda» installment. According to Miyamoto, it is based on «ideas and concepts that we have built up over the 40 years of the series.»

Miyamoto and the Nintendo development team are involved in the production. The legendary game creator speaks of a «masterpiece worthy of the ‹The Legend of Zelda› series».

New hardware

Nintendo is giving the Switch 2 a Zelda makeover. And it looks at least as epic as the remake. The biggest highlight for me is the colored Joy-Cons. Finally! There is also a chic Pro Controller and an «Ocarina of Time» case for the console.

New collectibles

Amiibo fans get two new collectibles. In the remake, they unlock special low-poly masks. Cool!

Must have.

Up for playing the Ocarina yourself? Nintendo is bringing two versions of the iconic instrument to the market.

On the left a «normal» Ocarina, on the right a battery-operated electronic version. I wonder what that sounds like?!

Prefer crafting to playing? In the new «Zelda» Lego set, you can assemble adult Link and Epona from «Ocarina of Time».

Be careful not to fall off the horse.

«Tears of the Kingdom» fans will be happy about the Mineru Construct Amiibo.

Fans of the new games will also get their money's worth.

Hasbro is releasing various toys from the «Zelda» universe. I wonder what the deal is with the electronic Master Sword?

I'm curious.

The Japanese brain-teaser manufacturer Hanayama is releasing a mysterious product with the Master Sword and the iconic Hylian Shield.

I'm even more curious.

Concert series

Soon you will be able to experience the epic «The Legend of Zelda» soundtrack with a large orchestra. The European tour is scheduled to start in London on April 3rd. There is a first taste in the Direct presentation. I have tears of nostalgic joy.

Other trifles

If you are traveling in Japan in the near future, a visit to the Nintendo Museum is worth it. To celebrate the «Zelda» birthday, there are, among other things, special admission tickets, new exhibits, and a «Super Family Restaurant» where, among others, Link and co. eat with you.

I want to go there and eat with Link.

Nintendo also announces new «Zelda» designs for the «Nintendo Today» app as well as a first piece of music from the «Ocarina of Time» remake for the «Nintendo Music» app.

"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake" Did the presentation convince you? How many stars would you give the first impression of the "Ocarina of Time" remake? ⭐ ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Vote

Header image: Nintendo

I like this article! 20 people like this article







