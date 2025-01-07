These are the January novelties from Tonies

Audio box manufacturer Tonies has announced some new audio figures for the month of January, and they're all animal-themed: rats, horses and elephants are just a few of them.

Every month, audio box manufacturer Tonies presents a series of new audio figures. In addition to the Disney classic Ratatouille, this time there are also two new knowledge tonies and a story from Bibi and Tina. You will find the figures in our shop in the coming days.

"Ratatouille" from Disney & Pixar

Disney's famous rat Rémy is now moving to the Toniebox and telling children about her extraordinary life: Unlike his fellow rats, Rémy doesn't like leftovers or even spoilt food, but is a real foodie. He particularly adores the French master chef Auguste Gusteau. When Rémy has to leave his home one day, he meets the ghost of the deceased chef on his journey. The radio play lasts around 47 minutes and is recommended for ages four and up.

"Little experts gallop with horses"

"Little Experts" is a new series that Tonies has developed in-house and has been on the market since November 2024. They are knowledge Tonies for children aged three and over. Two more figures in the series will be released in January: a Tonie about horses and one about elephants. The Icelandic pony Elja plays the leading role on "Little experts gallop with horses". Together with his father, he explores Iceland and has a lot to tell about his semi-wild conspecifics. She also explores the very different life on a horse farm. The Tonie has a running time of 60 minutes.

"Little experts accompany elephants"

If your child is more interested in elephants than horses, this Tonie might be of interest: In "Little experts accompany elephants", meerkat lady Suri wants to learn all about the pachyderms. Together with her elephant friend Jamal, she discovers the savannah and experiences adventures. The running time of the knowledge tile is around 63 minutes.

"Green Team - Mission: Rescue on land with Nina the red panda"

The name of this new Tonie is a little long, but the eponymous red panda Nina is a member of a group of animal conservationists. Nina and her friends are always on hand when an animal is in need. The one-hour audio programme is recommended for children aged four and over. It runs for around 61 minutes and is recommended for children aged four and over.

"The legend of Gus and three other stories"

Gus, the little Prince of Caramel, dreams of becoming the bravest knight in the whole kingdom. Although he is still very small, he won't let anything stop him. With his trusty pony and a sparkling laser sword, he throws himself into every adventure. Gus is designed to teach young children that size doesn't matter if you have a big heart and a lot of courage. The Tonie is recommended for ages three and up and has a running time of 50 minutes.

Bibi and Tina: "The lost friendship"

A new Tonie has also been added for fans of Bibi and Tina: In "The Lost Friendship", Bibi and Tina step in as riding instructors while Holger is travelling. This should actually be easy, as there are only two new holiday guests. But the two girls make life very difficult for Bibi and Tina. The Tonies have a running time of 42 minutes and are recommended for ages five and up.