These are the new PS Plus games for the Extra and Premium subscription in November 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 13.11.2025

With "Tomb Raider: Anniversary" and "GTA V", Sony is introducing two well-known series to the November line-up, which also includes games such as "Pacific Drive" and "Insurgency: Sandstorm".

In November, Playstation Plus will once again receive a fresh supply. Sony is putting together a line-up that ranges from classic remakes and open worlds to horror on oil rigs and massive monster trucks.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium membership

«Tomb Raider: Anniversary»

When: 18 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Vintage: 2007 as a reinterpretation of the original from 1996



«Tomb Raider: Anniversary» was released in 2007 as a new edition of the first «Tomb Raider» game from 1996. The modernised version features smoother animations, clearly designed temple complexes and a more precise climbing system, but remains closely aligned with the structure and feel of the early action adventure games. The puzzles follow fixed sequences, the levels have a linear structure and the narrative focuses on the main stages of Lara's first expedition.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Grand Theft Auto V»

When: 18 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2013



«Grand Theft Auto V» takes place in Los Santos, a sprawling, urban game world centred around three very different main characters. Michael lives in witness protection after a criminal past, Franklin is a talented driver trying to escape his environment, and Trevor is an unpredictable outsider on the fringes of society.

The game uses these three perspectives to flexibly structure the storyline and connect different locations and social milieus. The open world functions as a dynamic system of missions, traffic, dialogues and spontaneous events that allows for both linear missions and free exploration.

«Pacific Drive»

When: 18 November

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



A mixture of survival mechanics and vehicle focus is at the centre of «Pacific Drive». Each trip to the so-called Exclusion Zone brings new dangers, weather phenomena and resources. The car acts as a shelter, tool and progress factor at the same time. Route planning, repairs and upgrades merge into a gameplay that relies heavily on situational decisions

«Still Wakes the Deep»

When: 18 November

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



«Still Wakes the Deep», which draws its tension from the confined space of an oil platform, has a completely different focus. Sections of movement, climbing passages and escape sequences determine the course of the film, while the narrative leads linearly through the facility. Light, sound and architectural structure create a dense atmosphere that emphasises the isolation of the setting.

«Insurgency: Sandstorm»

When: 18 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2018



In «Insurgency: Sandstorm», the focus is on tactical multiplayer battles that take place on small to medium-sized maps. The time-to-kill is short, making positioning, communication and a cautious approach crucial. Weapon behaviour, recoil and sound design are strongly oriented towards realistic simulation without slowing down the flow of the game.

Various modes challenge you as a team, whether attacking positions, defending points or cooperating against AI opponents. The clear distribution of roles - from shooter to supporter - structures the gameplay and ensures that coordinated action is more important than individual action. Every round is therefore focussed and controlled.

«Thank Goodness You're Here!»

When: 18 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«Thank Goodness You're Here!» takes you to a small British town, which is divided into short, humorous scenes. The characters are exaggerated, their dialogue deliberately pointed, and many situations play with everyday routines that tip over into the absurd. The interactions remain deliberately simple, so that the focus is clearly on the animations, timing and atmosphere of the short episodes.

Each scene is a separate chapter that leads you through the village without much resistance and constantly presents new encounters.

«The Talos Principle 2»

When: 18 November

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



In «The Talos Principle 2» you can expect large puzzle areas that you can tackle in any order. Each puzzle follows clearly defined rules that are expanded as you progress and always allow for new combinations. Elements such as energy redirection, platform shifts or movement logic interlock neatly and reward a methodical approach.

In between the puzzle areas, the game focuses on quiet exploration and conversations with AI characters that address topics such as identity, consciousness and society.

«Monster Jam Showdown»

When: 18 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«Monster Jam Showdown» shifts the focus to short events with massive monster trucks. The heavy vehicles follow their own driving model, in which jumps, weight transfer and ground contact play a central role. The arenas form the central framework for this: compact stadiums, open spaces or obstacle fields, each offering different lines and jumping options.

Races, stunts and smaller challenges form different event types, each with their own rules and processes. In races, you compete against other trucks on fixed courses, while in stunt modes you collect points for jumps and spins. The challenges involve short tasks, such as destroying objects or driving precisely to marked points.

«MotoGP 25»

When: 18 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2013



With «MotoGP 25», you get a classic racing simulation for the month, which depicts the current season with official teams, riders and tracks. The career takes you through training sessions, qualifications and races, while assistance systems adapt the riding behaviour to different levels of experience. Each machine reacts precisely to acceleration, braking behaviour and cornering line, so that progress is clearly noticeable.

Header image: Rockstar Games

