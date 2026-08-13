These are the new PS Plus games in August 2026
"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2", "Helldivers 2", and "Two Point Museum" are among the biggest new additions to PlayStation Plus in August.
Sony is adding eight titles to the Playstation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog in August. In addition, there are two classics that are exclusively available with Playstation Plus Premium.
"Helldivers 2" is already available since August 12. The remaining new additions will follow on August 18.
New for Premium Membership
"Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams" (2006)
When: August 18
Where: PS4, PS5
Genre: Action Role-Playing Game
Game Type: Singleplayer
"Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams" takes you to feudal Japan in the late 16th century. After the death of Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi takes over. At the same time, the demonic Genma return. You play as the young warrior Soki, who fights against the demons alongside several allies. The battles take place in real-time and combine fast sword duels with different abilities of the playable characters.
"Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire" (2001)
When: August 18
Where: PS4, PS5
Genre: Action-Adventure / 3D Platformer
Game Type: Singleplayer
"Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire" is based on the animated film of the same name by Disney. Together with Milo Thatch and an expedition, you set out to find the lost city of Atlantis. You explore three-dimensional levels, jump over obstacles, and solve small puzzles. Throughout the adventure, you control various members of the expedition, each with their own abilities.
New for Extra and Premium Subscribers
"Helldivers 2" (2024)
When: August 12
Where: PS5
Genre: Co-op Shooter
Game Type: Online Co-op for up to four people
In "Helldivers 2" you fight for so-called managed democracy as part of an elite military unit. Up to four players complete missions together on alien planets and encounter giant bugs, machine armies, and other enemies. An important part of the battles are support weapons, airstrikes, and heavy artillery, which you request via key combinations.
"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2" (2025)
When: August 18
Where: PS5
Genre: Action Role-Playing Game
Game Type: Singleplayer
"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2" continues the story of Henry of Skalitz. The role-playing game takes you to 15th-century Bohemia and is heavily based on historical events. Henry gets caught between rival nobles, political intrigues, and a civil war. Many conflicts can be resolved with weapons, through conversations, or by skillful action. The open game world combines cities, villages, and forests with numerous quests, extensive dialogues, and a challenging melee combat system.
"Vampire Survivors" (2022)
When: August 18
Where: PS4, PS5
Genre: Roguelite / Auto-Shooter
Game Type: Singleplayer and Co-op for up to four people
In "Vampire Survivors" you primarily control your character's movement, while attacks happen automatically. At the beginning, you only encounter small groups of enemies. Within a few minutes, however, the screen fills with increasingly larger hordes of monsters. Defeated enemies leave behind experience points, which you use to choose new weapons and upgrades. This creates a different combination of projectiles, area attacks, and passive bonuses in each run.
"Hell is Us" (2025)
When: August 18
Where: PS5
Genre: Action-Adventure
Game Type: Singleplayer
"Hell is Us" takes place in a fictional country devastated by civil war. You take on the role of soldier Rémi, who is searching for his missing parents. In doing so, he encounters human conflicts, supernatural creatures, and the consequences of a mysterious catastrophe. Developer Rogue Factor combines third-person melee combat with a semi-open game world.
"Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash" (2024)
When: August 18
Where: PS4
Genre: Party Game
Game Type: Singleplayer as well as local and online multiplayer for up to four people
"Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash" transforms the characters from the anime and game series of the same name into pixel characters. In the so-called Slapdash Grand Prix, four teams compete against each other in several disciplines. These include obstacle races, basketball, dodgeball, and an eating contest. Before each discipline, you choose a character from your team and collect as many points as possible for the overall ranking.
"Two Point Museum" (2025)
When: August 18
Where: PS5
Genre: Business and Construction Simulation
Game Type: Singleplayer
After hospitals and universities, Two Point Studios is now dedicating itself to museums. As a curator, in "Two Point Museum" you design exhibition rooms, hire staff, and take care of the needs of your visitors. You receive new exhibits through expeditions, to which you send your own teams of experts. Afterwards, you have to present the finds meaningfully and at the same time keep an eye on income, staff, and visitor flows.
"Metro Exodus" (2019)
When: August 18
Where: PS, PS5
Genre: First-Person Shooter / Survival Horror
Game Type: Singleplayer
"Metro Exodus" largely leaves the Moscow subway tunnels of its predecessors. Protagonist Artyom travels through post-apocalyptic Russia with a group of survivors. The story takes you through several large areas that you can freely explore. Firefights alternate with stealth passages and survival elements. Ammunition, filters, and other resources play an important role accordingly.
"Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition" (2022)
When: August 18
Where: PS4, PS5
Genre: Action Role-Playing Game / Survival Horror
Game Type: Singleplayer and Online Co-op for up to four people
Over rooftops, facades, and ruins, you move through an open city populated by infected in "Dying Light 2 Stay Human". The game combines parkour with melee combat. As Aiden Caldwell, you later also use tools such as a paraglider and grappling hook. After sunset, particularly dangerous infected leave their hiding places and make the streets significantly riskier.
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