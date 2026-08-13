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These are the new PS Plus games in August 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 13.8.2026

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2", "Helldivers 2", and "Two Point Museum" are among the biggest new additions to PlayStation Plus in August.

Sony is adding eight titles to the Playstation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog in August. In addition, there are two classics that are exclusively available with Playstation Plus Premium.

"Helldivers 2" is already available since August 12. The remaining new additions will follow on August 18.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage, and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offering with an extensive catalog of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, additionally contains a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 eras, time-limited trials of selected games, and cloud streaming features.

New for Premium Membership

"Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams" (2006)

When: August 18

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action Role-Playing Game

Game Type: Singleplayer



"Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams" takes you to feudal Japan in the late 16th century. After the death of Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi takes over. At the same time, the demonic Genma return. You play as the young warrior Soki, who fights against the demons alongside several allies. The battles take place in real-time and combine fast sword duels with different abilities of the playable characters.

"Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire" (2001)

When: August 18

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action-Adventure / 3D Platformer

Game Type: Singleplayer



"Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire" is based on the animated film of the same name by Disney. Together with Milo Thatch and an expedition, you set out to find the lost city of Atlantis. You explore three-dimensional levels, jump over obstacles, and solve small puzzles. Throughout the adventure, you control various members of the expedition, each with their own abilities.

New for Extra and Premium Subscribers

"Helldivers 2" (2024)

When: August 12

Where: PS5

Genre: Co-op Shooter

Game Type: Online Co-op for up to four people



In "Helldivers 2" you fight for so-called managed democracy as part of an elite military unit. Up to four players complete missions together on alien planets and encounter giant bugs, machine armies, and other enemies. An important part of the battles are support weapons, airstrikes, and heavy artillery, which you request via key combinations.

Review Helldivers 2 is an apocalyptic action spectacle Philipp Rüegg 55 likes 55 35 comments 35

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2" (2025)

When: August 18

Where: PS5

Genre: Action Role-Playing Game

Game Type: Singleplayer



"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2" continues the story of Henry of Skalitz. The role-playing game takes you to 15th-century Bohemia and is heavily based on historical events. Henry gets caught between rival nobles, political intrigues, and a civil war. Many conflicts can be resolved with weapons, through conversations, or by skillful action. The open game world combines cities, villages, and forests with numerous quests, extensive dialogues, and a challenging melee combat system.

Review Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 review: medieval mania Philipp Rüegg 98 likes 98 44 comments 44

"Vampire Survivors" (2022)

When: August 18

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Roguelite / Auto-Shooter

Game Type: Singleplayer and Co-op for up to four people



In "Vampire Survivors" you primarily control your character's movement, while attacks happen automatically. At the beginning, you only encounter small groups of enemies. Within a few minutes, however, the screen fills with increasingly larger hordes of monsters. Defeated enemies leave behind experience points, which you use to choose new weapons and upgrades. This creates a different combination of projectiles, area attacks, and passive bonuses in each run.

"Hell is Us" (2025)

When: August 18

Where: PS5

Genre: Action-Adventure

Game Type: Singleplayer



"Hell is Us" takes place in a fictional country devastated by civil war. You take on the role of soldier Rémi, who is searching for his missing parents. In doing so, he encounters human conflicts, supernatural creatures, and the consequences of a mysterious catastrophe. Developer Rogue Factor combines third-person melee combat with a semi-open game world.

Review Hell is Us review: searching for a family in a civil war Simon Balissat 17 likes 17 1 comment 1

"Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash" (2024)

When: August 18

Where: PS4

Genre: Party Game

Game Type: Singleplayer as well as local and online multiplayer for up to four people



"Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash" transforms the characters from the anime and game series of the same name into pixel characters. In the so-called Slapdash Grand Prix, four teams compete against each other in several disciplines. These include obstacle races, basketball, dodgeball, and an eating contest. Before each discipline, you choose a character from your team and collect as many points as possible for the overall ranking.

"Two Point Museum" (2025)

When: August 18

Where: PS5

Genre: Business and Construction Simulation

Game Type: Singleplayer



After hospitals and universities, Two Point Studios is now dedicating itself to museums. As a curator, in "Two Point Museum" you design exhibition rooms, hire staff, and take care of the needs of your visitors. You receive new exhibits through expeditions, to which you send your own teams of experts. Afterwards, you have to present the finds meaningfully and at the same time keep an eye on income, staff, and visitor flows.

Review Two Point Museum celebrates creative monotony Debora Pape 13 likes 13 3 comments 3

"Metro Exodus" (2019)

When: August 18

Where: PS, PS5

Genre: First-Person Shooter / Survival Horror

Game Type: Singleplayer



"Metro Exodus" largely leaves the Moscow subway tunnels of its predecessors. Protagonist Artyom travels through post-apocalyptic Russia with a group of survivors. The story takes you through several large areas that you can freely explore. Firefights alternate with stealth passages and survival elements. Ammunition, filters, and other resources play an important role accordingly.

"Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition" (2022)

When: August 18

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action Role-Playing Game / Survival Horror

Game Type: Singleplayer and Online Co-op for up to four people



Over rooftops, facades, and ruins, you move through an open city populated by infected in "Dying Light 2 Stay Human". The game combines parkour with melee combat. As Aiden Caldwell, you later also use tools such as a paraglider and grappling hook. After sunset, particularly dangerous infected leave their hiding places and make the streets significantly riskier.

Product test «Dying Light 2»: worth the wait Philipp Rüegg 25 likes 25 8 comments 8

Header image: Warhorse Studios

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