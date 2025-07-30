These are the new PS Plus games in August

News + Trends
These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in July 2025 (part 2)
by Kim Muntinga
From Soulslike adventures to multiplayer survival and arena brawlers: the August Playstation Plus line-up is broad. All titles will be available from 5 August.
Sony has officially unveiled the new Playstation Plus games for August 2025. From 5 August up to and including 1 September, all three Playstation Plus tiers - Essential, Extra and Premium - will have access to «Lies of P», «Days Z» and «My Hero One's Justice 2». During the specified period, you can add and download the games to your library for free. They will remain playable as long as your Playstation Plus subscription is active. If you cancel your plan, you will temporarily lose access. When you reactivate your subscription, access is automatically reactivated.
When: 5 August
Where: PS4, PS5
Year: 2023
With «Lies of P» you get a dark Souls-like action role-playing game. It's a grown-up interpretation of the Pinocchio story set in an alternative version of the late 19th century, the Belle Époque era. You fight your way through the fictional town of Krat as Pinocchio, a mechanical puppet created by Geppetto. It has fallen into disrepair, with out-of-control machines and grotesque creatures lurking in wait for you.
The combat system is based on precise timing, stamina management and the targeted use of weapon modifications. With your mechanical arm, you can equip various modules that change your fighting style: for example with grappling hooks, flamethrowers or shock strikes. The game focuses on a dense atmosphere, detailed level design and a high level of difficulty.
When: 5 August
Where: PS4, PS5
Year: 2018
«DayZ» is an online multiplayer survival game that throws you into a fictional post-Soviet region called Chernarus. A huge, open area awaits you, which you can traverse on foot or with improvised vehicles.
Your goal: to survive as long as possible while managing resources, treating injuries, taking weather conditions into account and holding your own against other players and zombies. There are no save points or reset mechanisms: if you die, you lose all your progress.
When: 5 August
Where: PS4, PS5
Year: 2018
This 3D arena fighting game is based on the successful anime and manga «My Hero Academia». You take control of a variety of heroes and villains from the series, each with their own special abilities. The battles take place in destructible arenas and rely on spectacular effects, combo attacks and team tactics.
«My Hero One's Justice 2» builds on its predecessor and expands the roster to over 40 characters, including popular characters such as Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and Overhaul. In local multiplayer or online, you can compete in 1-on-1 duels or team fights. In addition to the battle mode, there is also a story mode that retells events from the second and third seasons of the series.
