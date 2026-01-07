These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in January 2026

News + Trends
The big trailer show at the Game Awards
by Simon Balissat
In the new year, Microsoft is throwing a few big gaming titles straight into the Xbox Game Pass. These include "Star Wars Outlaws", "Resident Evil Village" and, for retro fans, "Final Fantasy".
As always, the new games are a mixture of new releases and (partially reissued) classics. All titles will be released over the next few weeks and are available for cloud, console or PC, depending on the subscription level.
When: as of now
Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S
How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
«Brews & Bastards» is an action RPG dungeon crawler in fantasy style. You play a group of hard-drinking characters who fight their way through procedurally generated dungeons full of drunken demons. The game offers single player and local co-op for up to four people. Various magical brews give you special abilities. The game is aimed at players who are not averse to a quirky, alcohol-heavy sense of humour.
When: as of now
Where: Cloud, handheld, PC and Xbox Series X|S
How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
The horror game with puzzle and platforming features cute graphics, but creates a dark, eerie atmosphere. You control a young child called Six who has to escape from a nightmarish world full of grotesque creatures. The «Enhanced Edition» improves the game with 4K resolution and 60 FPS.
When: as of now
Where: Cloud, console, handheld and PC
How: Game Pass Premium
The action in «Atomfall» is also serious. It is a post-apocalyptic action-adventure game with role-playing elements set in an alternative version of Great Britain after a nuclear incident. You explore open areas, collect equipment, encounter strange factions and have to make decisions that influence the course of the story. The game is designed for single player and focuses on exploration, atmosphere and narrative decisions.
When: as of now
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC
How: Game Pass Premium
Also «Lost in Random: The Eternal Die» is an action adventure game. The single player focuses on exploration and combat in a fairytale-like, dark world in which chance and dice mechanics play a central role. You move through quirky locations, solve small puzzles and use a combat system that combines real-time actions with randomised abilities.
When: as of now
Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S
How: Game Pass Premium
Sports are also included in the list of new Game Pass games. In «Rematch», you control a single footballer in fast-paced online matches from a third-person perspective. Depending on the situation, you switch between attack, defence and even the role of goalkeeper, with each position having its own abilities. The game is entirely based on multiplayer matches and does not offer a single-player campaign.
When: as of now
Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S
How: Game Pass Premium
«Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine» is an action-orientated third-person game that combines melee combat and firearms without much interruption. You play a Space Marine who fights his way through Orks and Chaos troops, with a clear focus on direct, brutal combat action. In addition to the single-player campaign, there are also multiplayer modes in which teams compete against each other or co-operatively fend off waves of enemies. The «Master Craftet Edition» offers better graphics and new convenience functions.
When: 8 January
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC
How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
«Final Fantasy» is the first game in the famous game series of the same name. It is a classic role-playing game in which you lead a group of four heroes through an open fantasy world. The game combines turn-based battles, freely selectable character classes and a simple but basic story about restoring the balance of the elements. According to Xbox, the game comes as a revised 2D version for the Game Pass.
There is no presentable trailer for the original game from 1987.
When: 13 January
Where: Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S
How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
For fans of «Star Wars», the open-world game «Star Wars Outlaws» could be something for you. It takes place between «The Empire Strikes Back» and «Return of the Jedi». You take on the role of thief Kay Vess, who explores various planets, completes missions for syndicates and moves through a crime-ridden galaxy using firearms, stealth and vehicles. The game is a single-player title only.
When: 15 January
Where: Cloud, console, handheld and PC
How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Now it's getting really colourful: «My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery» is an easily accessible 3D adventure in which you control various ponies from the series and solve a series of small puzzles and simple tasks in the cloud city of Zephyr Heights. Each character has its own abilities. You can play alone or in local co-op with two players.
When: 20 January
Where: Cloud, console and PC
How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
«Resident Evil Village» goes in a completely different direction. This survival horror game is not for the faint-hearted. You explore a remote village in the first-person perspective as Ethan Winters and have to hold your own against monstrous enemies. The game combines exploration, resource management and action-packed battles.
When: 20 January
Where: Cloud, handheld, PC and Xbox Series X|S
How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
«Mio: Memories in Orbit» is a Metroidvania game in which you explore an overgrown ark as an agile robot and gradually unlock new abilities. The world has a labyrinthine structure and opens up bit by bit as you overcome machines, environmental puzzles and enemy systems. The game is a single-player only title.
You'll soon have to say goodbye to these six titles from the Game Pass catalogue:
