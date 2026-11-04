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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in November 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 4.11.2026

With "Warhammer Survivors", "Escape Academy 2", and "Football Manager 27", several new releases are arriving on Xbox Game Pass in November. Other titles are moving to additional subscription tiers.

Microsoft announced the first wave of new Game Pass games on November 3rd. A total of 14 titles will be gradually unlocked for various platforms and subscriptions by the 17th of the month.

What are the Xbox Game Pass tiers? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Additionally, there is the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a curated catalog of over 50 games, and member discounts. Premium expands this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive tier is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases from Microsoft studios, as well as EA Play and cloud gaming.

«Football Manager 27»

When: November 3 (PC), November 10 (Console)

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Football management simulation

Game type: Single-player and online multiplayer



In «Football Manager 27», you take over the sporting management of a football club. You assemble your squad, negotiate transfers, develop talent, and determine the tactical direction of your team.

In the new installment, developer Sports Interactive has revised the user interface and game simulation, among other things. A new system evaluates how well your players can implement tactical instructions. During matches, you can also intervene tactically in a more targeted manner.

The console version offers controls adapted for controller input.

«Pit of Goblin»

When: November 3

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Genre: Co-op horror, survival

Game type: Single-player and online multiplayer



In «Pit of Goblin», you step into the role of a goblin searching dangerous dungeons for food and valuable items. You must avoid traps, dodge monsters, and manage your limited equipment. You can undertake expeditions together with other players or set out on your own. In the dungeons, items can be used as tools or distractions. After successful excursions, you deliver your loot to the Goblin Ruler. If you fail your task, he threatens to eat you himself.

«Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors»

When: November 4

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, handheld, and PC

How: New in Premium; already included in Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Roguelite, deckbuilding, dungeon crawler

Game type: Single-player



The developers of «Vampire Survivors» combine turn-based combat with a card system in «Vampire Crawlers». You explore dungeons from a first-person perspective, collect cards, and combine their abilities into the most effective attacks possible. Over the course of your runs, you improve your card deck and develop new strategies against different enemies. Although the game is turn-based, you can execute actions at a high pace. The battles thus give you the choice between a deliberate approach and fast combinations.

«Void/Breaker»

When: November 4

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass; new on Xbox Series X/S and in the cloud

Genre: Roguelite first-person shooter

Game type: Single-player



A hostile artificial intelligence keeps you trapped in a simulation in «Void/Breaker». To break out, you fight your way through various areas full of machines and other enemies. The game relies on fast movement, destructible environments, and an extensive weapon system.

«Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School»

When: November 5

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Puzzle game, escape room adventure

Game type: Single-player and local/online co-op for two people



In «Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School», you return to a school where solving puzzles is part of the curriculum. Unlike the first part, you explore an open game world where various escape rooms, tasks, and secrets await you. You examine your surroundings, combine clues, and solve mechanical and logical puzzles to unlock new areas.

«Firefighting Simulator: Ignite»

When: November 5

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Genre: Firefighting simulation

Game type: Single-player and online co-op for up to four people



Fighting fires and saving people are part of your everyday life in «Firefighting Simulator: Ignite». You step into the role of an American firefighter and respond to various incidents. On-site, you must assess the situation, lay hoses, extinguish fire sources, and bring endangered people to safety.

«MySims: Cozy Bundle»

When: November 5

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass; new on console and in the cloud

Genre: Life simulation, building adventure

Game type: Single-player



The «MySims: Cozy Bundle» contains remakes of the two games «MySims» and «MySims Kingdom». In the first part, you design a town, build houses and furniture, and fulfill the wishes of its residents. To do this, you collect materials and unlock additional design options.

«MySims Kingdom» moves the action to a fantasy world whose inhabitants need your help with various problems. There, you explore multiple areas, solve puzzles, and build new structures and facilities.

«Warhammer Survivors»

When: November 10

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Bullet-heaven action, roguelite

Game type: Single-player



The worlds of «Warhammer 40,000» and «Warhammer Age of Sigmar» form the setting for «Warhammer Survivors». You control well-known characters from both universes from a top-down perspective and fight against increasingly larger waves of enemies.

During battles, you collect experience and improve your equipment. Different weapons and abilities can be combined, allowing you to change your combat style over the course of a run. The game relies on animated pixel art and is being developed by Auroch Digital in collaboration with the «Vampire Survivors» developer, poncle.

«Tanuki: Pon’s Summer»

When: November 10

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Open-world adventure, life simulation

Game type: Single-player



A raccoon dog named Pon takes the lead role in «Tanuki: Pon’s Summer». On his BMX bike, he delivers letters and packages to the residents of a Japanese-inspired island. In doing so, you explore several villages, get to know their inhabitants, and complete various tasks.

In addition to deliveries, you can prepare sushi, try out sumo wrestling, or help out at a bar. You also take care of restoring a dilapidated shrine. You have one month to do this, as the shrine is supposed to be restored by the time of the big Tanuki festival.

«Hope in the City»

When: November 11

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Mystery adventure, detective game

Game type: Single-player



17-year-old Hope Song returns home to find her apartment ransacked. There is no trace of her parents. In «Hope in the City», you take on the role of the aspiring artist and try to find out what happened to her family. You investigate various locations, look for clues, and record your observations in a sketchbook. You then link the collected information together to gain new insights. With every discovery, you learn more about her family's secrets and the background of their disappearance.

«Thronefall»

When: November 11

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, handheld, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Genre: Strategy, tower defense

Game type: Single-player



During the day, you build a settlement and prepare its defenses in «Thronefall». You construct buildings, improve your economy, and invest your income in walls, towers, and additional troops. At night, enemy units attack your kingdom. Then you must use your defensive structures as skillfully as possible and can intervene in the battles yourself. Since your resources are limited, you must balance economic growth and military security.

«John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando»

When: November 12

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Genre: Co-op shooter, survival horror action

Game type: Single-player and online co-op for up to four people



An out-of-control threat has turned large parts of humanity into zombie-like creatures in «John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando». As a member of an armed special unit, you fight against the infected and try to prevent an even greater catastrophe. The missions take you through expansive, partially open areas.

«Aphelion»

When: November 17

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, handheld, and PC

How: New in Premium; already included in Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Science fiction adventure, action-adventure

Game type: Single-player



After a crash landing on an icy planet, two astronauts try to survive in «Aphelion». You control Ariane, who must find and rescue her injured colleague, Thomas. On your search, you traverse a hostile environment with steep rock faces, ice fields, and other obstacles. In addition to exploration, dangerous encounters and unusual changes in reality play a role. Over the course of the story, you take control of both main characters.

«Paw Patrol: Dino World»

When: November 17

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Genre: Family adventure, action-adventure

Game type: Single-player and co-op for two people



The dogs of «Paw Patrol» end up on an island inhabited by dinosaurs in «Paw Patrol: Dino World». There, you explore various areas, help the prehistoric animals, and thwart the plans of Mayor Humdinger. Each of the playable dogs has its own abilities, which you use to overcome obstacles and solve small tasks.

Eight more games for Game Pass Essential

In addition, Microsoft is expanding Game Pass Essential with eight games on November 15th. These include several classics from developer Rare as well as titles from the «Halo» and «Gears of War» series. The following games are new to the most affordable subscription tier:

«Banjo-Kazooie» (Cloud, Console)

«Banjo-Tooie» (Cloud, Console)

«Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts» (Cloud, Console)

«Gears of War: Judgment» (Cloud, Console)

«Halo: Spartan Assault» (Cloud, Console, PC)

«Perfect Dark» (Cloud, Console)

«Viva Piñata» (Cloud, Console)

«Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise» (Cloud, Console)

These 13 games are leaving Game Pass

Besides the new additions, Microsoft has also announced the next departures. On November 15th, the following 13 games will disappear from the subscription:

«1000xResist»

«Barbie Horse Trails»

«Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2»

«Firefighting Simulator – The Squad»

«GoldenEye 007»

«Great God Grove»

«Moonlighter»

«Pigeon Simulator»

«Police Simulator: Patrol Officers»

«Relic Hunters Legend»

«Total Chaos»

«Winter Burrow»

«Wreckfest»

Header image: astragon Entertainment

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