News + Trends 1 0

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in October 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 9.10.2025

October brings new additions: with games such as "Ninja Gaiden 4", "Keeper" and "Evil West", Microsoft is focussing on action, atmosphere and variety in the Game Pass.

Microsoft has announced the next wave of games for Xbox Game Pass on 8 October 2025. October will once again bring a colourful mix of new releases, surprises and well-known series to the plan. The selection ranges from intense action and artistic adventures to everyday simulations.

«Supermarket Simulator»

When: as of now

Where: Cloud, console, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



In «Supermarket Simulator» you take complete control of a small supermarket, which you build up step by step into a flourishing business. You set prices, manage stock levels, decorate shelves and take care of customer satisfaction. The game emphasises everyday details: from opening the till to putting away deliveries.

Despite the unspectacular topic, the game quickly develops a motivating flow in which planning and efficiency are rewarded. The simulation will strike a chord with those who like management games but prefer to do business in a relaxed environment.

«Baldur's Gate & Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions»

When: 9 October

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



With the «Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Editions», two classic role-playing games from the late 90s return in a revised form. The Enhanced Editions contain the original campaigns along with expansions, modernised controls and slightly updated graphics.

You put together your own group of heroes and experience an extensive story in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, where every decision influences the course of the game. The titles are still considered milestones in the art of classic role-playing games: tactical, text-heavy, but atmospherically dense.

«The Casting of Frank Stone»

When: 14 October

Where: Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



«The Casting of Frank Stone» takes you on a dark mystery adventure. You take on the role of a small film crew who want to shoot a horror film in an abandoned town until the boundaries between fiction and reality become blurred.

The game focuses on narrative, freedom of choice and psychological tension. Each scene can play out differently depending on the actions and dialogues chosen. Developer Supermassive Games, known for interactive stories, promises a narrative experience in which you are not just a spectator, but an active part of a sinister script.

«Ball x Pit»

When: 15 October

Where: Cloud, console, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Ball x Pit» combines arcade action with building elements. You control a ball, smash obstacles and defeat opponents in a mixture of skill and a strategic upgrade system.

The title is reminiscent of old brick-breaker games in its dynamics, but adds modern roguelite mechanics: after each attempt, you can upgrade your base camp, unlock new abilities and prepare for the next round.

«The Grinch: Christmas Adventures»

When: 15 October

Where: Cloud, console, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



The cynical Grinch returns just before Christmas. In «The Grinch: Christmas Adventures» you will experience a family-friendly platform journey full of puzzles, stealth elements and humorous cutscenes. You sneak through festively decorated towns, steal presents and try to sabotage Christmas.

«Eternal Strands»

When: 15 October

Where: Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Premium



In «Eternal Strands» you can expect an imaginative action adventure with an open world. You explore vast landscapes, fight oversized creatures and combine magic with physics-based combat systems. The focus on dynamics is particularly striking: wind, fire and ice not only influence battles, but also the environment. You can create or destroy structures to defeat opponents.

«He Is Coming» (Game Preview)

When: 15 October

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«He Is Coming» is initially launching in Game Preview and is therefore still in development. The game combines experimental narratives with psychological horror. You explore a series of dark environments as a mysterious story unfolds that asks more questions than it answers.

The roguelite auto-battler RPG is characterised by tactical battles in which you put together your strategy before the actual battle. The battle is then carried out automatically, which should ensure fast-paced gameplay. The atmosphere is mysterious and dark, characterised by an oppressive story about the reawakening demon king. Between rounds, you explore areas, collect artefacts and strengthen your hero for battle.

«Ninja Gaiden 2 Black»

When: 15 October

Where: Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Premium



With «Ninja Gaiden 2 Black», one of the most challenging action titles of its time returns. You take on the role of the legendary Ryu Hayabusa and once again face a flood of demons and assassins. The new edition polishes the graphics and performance, but leaves the uncompromising level of difficulty untouched. Every fight requires precision, quick reactions and tactical thinking.

«Pax Dei»

When: 16 October

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



«Pax Dei» is a medieval MMO that offers you an open world without fixed goals. You build houses, collect resources and shape your environment together with other players. Instead of quests or story missions, the focus is on social interaction: you form clans, trade or explore dangerous PvP zones. The atmosphere is calm and immersive, the gameplay focuses on crafting, exploration and community.

«Keeper»

When: 17 October

Where: Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Keeper» is a calm, atmospheric adventure game from Double Fine Productions. You take on the role of a silent keeper exploring an abandoned world and unravelling its secrets piece by piece. The puzzles are organically embedded in the environment and the game relies on atmosphere rather than dialogue. The colour scheme, sound and animations create an almost meditative atmosphere.

«Evil West»

When: 21 October

Where: Cloud, console, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



In «Evil West» you fight against an army of supernatural creatures in the Wild West. The game combines third-person shooter action with close combat elements. You use revolvers, shotguns and electric gloves to defeat monsters and vampires. In addition to the single-player campaign, there is also a co-operative mode in which you can fight together with friends.

«Ninja Gaiden 4»

When: 21 October

Where: Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



The new instalment in the series «Ninja Gaiden 4» brings a breath of fresh air to the traditional series. Alongside Ryu Hayabusa, a new character, Yakumo, comes to the fore. The combat system remains fast and precise, complemented by new combos, evasive manoeuvres and fluid transitions between close and long-range combat. Graphically, the title has a modern look without losing its iconic style.

These games are leaving the Game Pass in October

In addition to the new additions, Microsoft has also confirmed the next departures from Game Pass. Three titles will disappear from the catalogue on 15 October 2025:

«Cocoon»

«Core Keeper»

«Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed»

If you still want to finish one of these games, you only have a limited amount of time. After 15 October, they will no longer be part of the plan.

Header image: Xbox Game Studios

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







