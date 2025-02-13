News + Trends 35 13

This is coming: home accessories that force us to unplug

Pia Seidel Translation: machine translated 13.2.2025

In today's hectic world, designs are focussing on messages that aim to inspire you to live a more conscious life. These current examples show the trend.

Classic materials such as ceramics and handmade products are all the rage right now. At the latest design weeks in Paris and Mexico, three objects stood out that are both functional and symbolic of a more conscious lifestyle: an artistically painted ceramic multi-plug, a plate labelled "Wifi Off" and a mug that proclaims "Offline is the New Luxury".

This mug emphasises that being offline is the true luxury of your time.

Source: Pia Seidel

Digital Detox: When ceramics inspire reflection

The handmade "Offline Cup" made of glazed porcelain with a glossy finish is the result of a collaboration between the fashion brand TFS (The Frankie Shop) and the French artist and author Thomas Lélu. It is intended to convey that these days it is almost a luxury not to be online. The mug therefore not only serves as a drinking vessel, but also as a little food for thought to reflect on your constant online existence.

Just like the "Offline Cup", the "Wifi-Off-Teller" from Parisian brand l'Objet invites you to forget the digital world for a moment. Handmade with a cool, three-dimensional bow and the message "Wifi Off", it catches everyone's eye and makes them smile.

Wifi Off encourages you to consciously switch off the internet and enjoy your offline time.

Source: Pia Seidel

This return to offline time, traditional materials and craftsmanship reflects a broad trend in the design world.

The love of analogue, even switches

There's a small but fine market for hybrid objects that combine functionality, humour and art. Last year, I saw a return to physical elements in industrial design in projects such as "Objet Libre" by Fiona Handermann and Max Kohli and in the work of Carlo Lorenzetti and Natalia Triantafylli.

News + Trends Hard to resist: These design objects have been made extra tempting by Pia Seidel

Carlo Lorenzetti, a designer from Eindhoven, has created a multi-plug with his "Multi-Plug", which surprises with its handmade clay housing and organic shape. This design transforms an everyday object into a sculpture that no longer needs to be hidden away.

News + Trends Sculptural multi-plugs and flowery push-button switches - 3 examples of a playful approach to technology by Pia Seidel

Similarly, American designer and artist Tyler Hays emphasises the importance of human elements and natural materials in an increasingly digital world. His multi-plug made of ceramic turns an ordinary object into a decorative highlight and statement.

Hays' handmade design combines ancient craftsmanship with modern utility.

Source: Pia Seidel

Symbolism and messages are on the rise

These designs show that the combination of tradition and modernity is also important in the digital age. They are a reminder that the small pleasures of everyday life, such as admiring an ornate plug, still have their place.

Header image: Pia Seidel

I like this article! 35 people like this article







