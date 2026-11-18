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Three hours of "GTA 6"

"GTA 6" is finally here. At least for Kiwis or those with a New Zealand account. We happen to be among them. Watch us take on Leonida.

13 years! That is how long we had to wait for the ladies and gentlemen at Rockstar Games to release the successor to «GTA 5». Expectations are at least as massive as the figures surrounding the development process. One billion US dollars is said to have been swallowed by «GTA 6». Around 5,000 people were involved in its development. We will find out if the investment pays off in our livestream.

Schedule

We streamed from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Twitch and Youtube. «GTA 6» unlocks in New Zealand at 12 p.m. Swiss time. With our Kiwi account, we should also have access by then. The game is officially released here on Thursday at midnight.

Giveaway

Simon, Domi, and I dressed up for the livestream. If you can identify which three people from the official screenshots we used as inspiration, you have the chance to win a copy of «GTA 6».

Update: closed To participate, send an email with the three correct screenshots by the end of the livestream to redaktion@digitecgalaxus.ch with the subject «Gewinnspiel GTA 6». We will raffle off a copy of «GTA 6» for the PS5 among all participants. It is best to include your name and address, and let us know if we should send the code directly by email or if it is sufficient for everything to arrive by post.

In the latest episode of our Tech-telmechtel podcast, we talk in detail about «GTA 6».

News + Trends "There will never be another game like 'GTA 6'" Philipp Rüegg 19 likes 19 32 comments 32

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