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Tongue movements instead of speech: ETH Zurich wants to control AI silently

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 27.11.2026

Using a small sensor on a molar, Invisispeech captures silent tongue movements and turns them into commands for AI agents. This allows the AI to be controlled discreetly and without audible speech.

A research group at ETH Zurich is working on an unusual interface for controlling AI: using the mouth. However, without audible speech. Instead, the user silently forms words with their tongue. The team, led by computer science professor Christian Holz, has developed a small device that is hooked onto a molar and detects tongue movements. These can be interpreted as words, which in turn are sent as instructions to an AI.

The gadget, called Invisispeech (a portmanteau of «invisible speech»), contains only the sensor, a battery, and a circuit board for Bluetooth data transmission to a smartphone. Invisispeech can be put on and removed in seconds.

Hardly larger than a molar: Invisispeech could allow for the control of a personal AI agent.

Source: ETH Zurich

In a short video, doctoral student Yijing Jiang demonstrates how she places the sensor in her mouth. A thin bracket is used to attach the sensor to the molar. She then speaks a few words, barely audibly and without noticeable lip movements. The sensor sends the recorded vibrations in the mouth and tooth area to an AI model developed by the researchers on the smartphone, which analyzes the signals for patterns and thus recognizes words.

According to the publication, the team tested Invisispeech with 15 people and 50 predefined commands in English. The system correctly recognized 91.5 percent of the commands. Ambient noise hardly hinders word recognition, as the sensor records tongue vibrations rather than sounds.

According to Professor Holz, this is intended to open up new interaction possibilities: the AI can be controlled discreetly and in natural language without having to manually open apps or type in prompts.

The researchers see use cases primarily for communicating with AI while on the go or in quiet environments such as libraries: for example, when using AI glasses, for translations, or for discreetly switching devices on and off. AI responses can be displayed on the smartphone or output via headphones.

A central development goal was to make input as invisible as possible. In the publication, the researchers list other speech recognition projects. They claim Invisispeech is the only one that is invisible, hands-free, wireless, waterproof, and also open-source.

The research project operates in a similar field to the MouthPad, an interface that allows a cursor to be controlled with the tongue inside the mouth.

News + Trends Operating the computer with tongue and voice Kim Muntinga 54 likes 54 16 comments 16

Header image: ETH Zurich

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