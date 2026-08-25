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"Transport Fever 3" will be released at the end of September and includes a Collector's Edition

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 25.8.2026

Urban Games has finally announced the release date for "Transport Fever 3": The transport simulation will be released on September 29th. For the first time, the game will be available in three editions at launch, including a Collector's Edition.

About a year and a half after the announcement of «Transport Fever 3», it is finally clear: the game from the Schaffhausen-based developer studio Urban Games will be released on September 29, 2026. And not just for Windows PCs on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, but simultaneously on Mac and Linux systems as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Pre-orders are now available. If you purchase «Transport Fever 3» before the release, you will receive three additional items: the «Queen Mary» ocean liner, the Great Pyramid of Giza as a buildable landmark, and Asian elephants as additional wildlife for the tropical climate zone.

The game costs around 50 euros/francs for PC and around 60 euros/francs for consoles. If you already own «Transport Fever 2», you will receive a ten percent discount on the purchase of the successor for up to 14 days after the release – provided you buy it on the same platform.

For the first time in the history of the game series, you can choose from three versions at launch: the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, and the limited Collector’s Edition.

Deluxe Edition: additional digital content

For «Transport Fever 2», Urban Games only delivered a Deluxe Edition about three and a half years after its release, along with the game's console launch. Now, both are available from the start.

The Deluxe Edition includes some additional gameplay and cosmetic content:

six additional usable vehicles, including the Concorde supersonic aircraft and the historic Trans-Europ-Express, as well as the well-known red London double-decker bus

two additional landmarks: the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal

three hand-crafted maps, each bringing its own challenge

four additional wild animals for all climate zones in the game, including orcas and buffalo

In addition, there are other «entertaining contents» that are not yet entirely clear to me. The press release mentions tycoon cars that are supposed to «take road traffic to the next level», as well as three «fun extras» that you can discover in the game. Furthermore, the soundtracks of all previous games in the series are included.

Additional vehicles, landmarks, and three pre-made maps are available for a slightly higher price.

Source: Urban Games

The Deluxe Edition costs around 65 euros/francs for PC and around 75 euros/francs for consoles. Quick «Transport Fever 2» veterans also get a ten percent discount on the Deluxe Edition.

Collector’s Edition: tangible goodies

A Collector’s Edition is a first for the «Transport Fever» game series. According to Urban Games, it is initially limited to 10,000 units. In addition to the download key for the Deluxe Edition including pre-order bonuses, it contains several physical goodies.

The 13-centimeter-high statue, inspired by the game's start screen, stands out. You can see four suggested vehicles arranged above and next to each other: a ship, a truck, a steam locomotive, and an airplane. For fans, the hardcover artbook is also a stylish extra. All vehicles in the game are depicted over 200 pages. Matching this, there is a quartet card game. Also included are:

a music box as well as a ticket designed like a historic boarding pass for a luxury train, which gives you access to all the game's soundtracks via a printed QR code

a sticker set

a keychain

a double-sided printed poster

a thank-you card signed by the developers.

The Collector’s Edition costs around 120 euros or francs on all platforms. There is no discount.

These goodies are waiting for you in the Collector’s Edition.

Source: Urban Games

Header image: Urban Games

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