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The original Xbox is coming as a DIY kit

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 25.8.2026

Mattel is releasing the original Xbox as a building block set: in original scale, including a controller, sound, and hidden game scenes.

The first Xbox from Microsoft was released 25 years ago. And Mattel is celebrating this with a full-scale set.

It consists of 3509 pieces and, in addition to the console, includes the legendary first Xbox controller «The Duke». Incidentally, it also controls the interactive functions in the model. Lighting effects and the soundtrack from three gaming classics are triggered at the push of a button. Twelve minifigures complement the scenes hidden inside the console from «Halo: Combat Evolved», «The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind», and «Psychonauts».

As a gimmick, the model contains three scenes from well-known Xbox games

Source: Mattel

Official market launch: October

According to the press release, the set for adults is expected to hit the market in October for 329.99 euros. I am currently checking with our purchasing department to see if and when we will be selling the model.

The first-generation controller also handles the controls for the model

Source: Mattel

After new Hot Wheels, something different again

Most recently, Mattel had announced further car models for the autumn, which had been the focus until now. The sets for «Masters of the Universe» released in April already indicated that Mattel wants more strategically. The Xbox model underscores the ambition to occupy further themes.

Both the genre and the timing are clever. Mattel is thus occupying a niche in the range offered by the market leader Lego. While the Danes have already released console models, including the NES, Atari 2600, and Sega Mega Drive, the Xbox is still missing.

Furthermore, Mattel is likely to benefit from the attention surrounding the official anniversary console «Xbox Series X25». It is rumored to hit the market in November for around 900 euros. In that light, the Mattel replica is almost a bargain.

Header image: Mattel

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