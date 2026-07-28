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"Toniebox Lite": Tonies launches affordable version

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 28.7.2026

The Toniebox family is growing with the addition of the "Toniebox Lite". The new model is designed to appeal to more families than before, being more compact and affordable. However, it comes with functional compromises compared to the Toniebox 2.

Toniebox is expanding its portfolio with a more affordable version of its audio player. With a retail price of $79, it costs almost half as much as the Toniebox 2. The manufacturer has not only lowered the price. The new device weighs only half as much and, at around 9.9 × 9.9 × 10.4 centimeters, is also significantly more compact than the premium version.

It is designed for children aged one year and older. All existing Tonie figures and Creative Tonies can be played on it. The app control remains, including volume limitation and playback settings. In its online shop, the manufacturer positions the Lite version as a travel companion or as a second box for grandparents or other relatives.

Fewer features than the Toniebox 2

There are compromises in design and functionality. The dirt-repellent and soft padding of the Toniebox 2 is missing from the Lite version. Matching covers are available as accessories for retrofitting. The Lite model, however, is limited to the pure playback of audio content. The Tonieplay gaming function is not included.

Furthermore, compared to the Toniebox 2, the light ring and the sunrise alarm clock are missing. Tonies has also omitted a charging cable from the equipment. The weight saving was probably achieved, among other things, by a smaller battery, as the playing time is stated as "up to six hours", three hours less than with the Toniebox 2.

Tonies does not provide technical details in the press release. With the introduction of the Toniebox 2 last year, the company changed the chipset. Inside, the ESP32 chip is at work, which represents a technological leap compared to the first generation, even if the current firmware only partially exploits the potential of this hardware. Whether the Lite version is based on the same platform or on cheaper hardware is not known.

In the USA, the new "Toniebox Lite" can already be pre-ordered. The UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand are to follow in the autumn. Tonies leaves open the question of whether the Lite version will also be available in German-speaking countries. The price advantage is not as significant in the D-A-CH region anyway, as there is a strong second-hand market for Tonieboxes.

Header image: Tonies

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