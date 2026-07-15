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Play-Doh for adults: Hasbro launches a new attempt with "Blooms"

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 15.7.2026

With "Blooms by Play-Doh", the toy company is launching a modeling clay explicitly for adults for the first time.

Instead of childlike fantasy figures, "Blooms" creates realistic-looking bouquets. Each set contains modeling clay, shaping tools, artificial leaves, a vase, and a specially developed fixing spray. According to the manufacturer, it is supposed to preserve the flowers for months. Step-by-step instructions and supplementary videos on YouTube are intended to make it easier to get started.

The sets are already available in the USA. The MSRP starts at $24.99. In the coming days, the first sets are also expected to appear in the TikTok shop. Hasbro has unfortunately not yet revealed when the sets will land in Europe. But I'll keep you updated.

New attempt towards Kidults

It is not the company's first attempt to attract adult customers to the brand. Already in 2020, Hasbro released a special edition with "Play-Doh for Grown Ups". The sets had original titles like "Overpriced Latte". Ultimately, however, they were just scented variations of the classic modeling clay. This did not go down well with the target group. As a result, the products quickly disappeared from the market.

With "Blooms", the company is now pursuing a different approach. The company emphasizes the crafting and decorative character of the sets, which distinguishes them from the children's versions. The packaging also clearly stands out from the kids' modeling clay and looks more adult. And finally, Hasbro is breaking new ground in marketing. The line is being promoted more strongly through influencer collaborations and digital channels, as the announcement reveals.

The second attempt to reach adults also seems consistent. Because Hasbro's recently increased sales result from the company's digital products, while the classic toy business is stagnating. So there is a need to catch up here.

Header image: Hasbro

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