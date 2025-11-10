Your data. Your choice.

Ugreen
Two new 4-bay NAS from Ugreen - one faster, one slimmer

Martin Jud
10.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Two new models, more CPU power, different features: Ugreen is expanding its NAS range with the NASync DXP4800S and the DXP4800 Pro. They are already available in China - an international announcement is still pending.

With the NASync DXP4800 and DXP4800 Plus, Ugreen has shown that you can get a lot of NAS for little money. Now two new variants follow: The NASync DXP4800 Pro is essentially a Plus model with a more powerful CPU and optionally more RAM. The DXP4800S has a CPU with a higher clock speed, but without a performance core, but does without 10 Gigabit Ethernet and is aimed at users with lower requirements. Both devices are currently only listed on Chinese platforms - there is no global product page.

  • Product test

    A lot of NAS for «not much» money: a long-term test of the Ugreen NASync DXP4800 Plus

    by Martin Jud

DXP4800 Pro: a plus with a more powerful CPU and optionally more RAM

The Pro model is based on an Intel Core i3-1315U with six cores (2 performance + 4 efficiency) and a choice of 8 or 16 gigabytes (GB) of DDR5 RAM (officially expandable up to 64 GB). In addition to the four SATA bays, there are two M.2 NVMe slots (plus 1 × system SSD). There is also a 10 gigabit Ethernet port, an additional 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 10 gigabits per second, four USB-A ports and an SD card reader. The variety of connections corresponds to the previous Plus model.

DXP4800S: slimmer version with efficient CPU

The DXP4800S is based on the Intel N150 - with four efficiency cores and a higher clock rate, but without a performance core like the Pentium Gold 8505 in the Plus model. It also has 8 GB DDR5 RAM, two M.2 slots and four hard drive bays. However, there are only two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports instead of 10 and 2.5 Gigabit for the network connection. There is one less USB-A port for the other connections, but everything else is identical.

Not yet available globally

Both models are currently only available on Chinese platforms. An international announcement or listing in the European Ugreen shop is still pending. The Chinese prices - depending on the features - are the equivalent of around 330 euros for the DXP4800S and around 400 euros for the 8 GB version and 425 euros for the 16 GB version of the Pro model.

Header image: Ugreen

