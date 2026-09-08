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Ugreen's HomeAgent promises smart home functionality with AI and without the cloud

With the HomeAgent, Ugreen combines classic network storage with an AI hub that controls the smart home. The associated security cameras are intended not only to ensure safety but also to capture beautiful moments – without sending data to the cloud.

In the ballroom of the venerable Hotel Adlon at the Brandenburg Gate, Ugreen unveiled the HomeAgent and its accompanying accessories during IFA 2026. Due to poor lighting, the photos were not as clear as the idea behind the product: the hub is designed to store data like a classic NAS and not send security camera footage to the cloud. It is intended to control countless smart home devices via the Matter standard.

Ugreen expands the NAS with AI-powered smart home control

The principle of the HomeAgent becomes clearer when I lift the lid. I see four storage units. Two are for pure data storage, one is reserved for security cameras, and the fourth is used to accelerate AI. This should make more possible than with a NAS used solely for data storage, ranging from agentic local AI to smart home control.

The HomeAgent contains four storage units.

To achieve this, Ugreen has developed a new operating system called UGOS Pro, which is based on Linux. The focus is on storage management, data backup, and synchronization. It also includes voice control that responds to the name «Uliya» – pronounced like «Julia» in German.

Uliya is intended to be able to search the NAS storage, control all Matter-compatible smart home devices in the household, and process the stored footage from the security cameras. Ugreen emphasizes that it is not just critical moments that are important, but that the cameras should also capture beautiful everyday events.

An AI hub in three performance levels

Ugreen offers the HomeAgent in two versions. The base version with the Rockchip RK3588 achieves an AI computing power of 26 TOPS and features a 2.5 GbE port. The Pro model, which has a 10 GbE port, contains the CIX P1, which manages 205 TOPS.

The significantly more powerful MasterAgent looks like the HomeAgent, but is black.

Those who want to run even more local AIs can opt for the MasterAgent MA100. Ugreen has installed Nvidia's Jetson Thor T5000 inside it. It features 14 computing cores and the Blackwell GPU. Together with 128 gigabytes of RAM, this achieves up to 2070 TFlops. For comparison with the HomeAgents: their graphics chips manage 6 and 30 TFlops.

Speakers, cameras, and a picture frame for the smart home

The HomeAgent integrates many third-party smart home devices via the Matter standard. This does not stop Ugreen from introducing its own accessories. These include a smart speaker with four microphones for voice control and three speakers. These reach an output of five watts.

The outdoor camera with solar panel.

Additionally, Ugreen has three cameras on offer. A stationary indoor model with a resolution of eight megapixels and a movable lens. The two outdoor cameras each feature three cameras with 4K and two 3K resolutions. They are IP66 waterproof and thus well protected against rain. They differ in their power supply, which is provided via a 6-watt solar panel or Power-over-Ethernet.

Ugreen wants to revive the digital picture frame.

The 13.3-inch digital picture frame is intended for displaying images stored on the NAS. An E-Paper display allows for a battery life of up to six months.

Price and availability

The two versions of the HomeAgent and the MasterAgent can be pre-ordered directly from the manufacturer starting now. Those who are quick can save up to 50 percent off the regular prices. The Kickstarter campaign for the AI hubs is scheduled to start on October 27.

Price information is currently only available in US dollars (and are listed below without potential discounts):

HomeAgent HA100: 1799 dollars

HomeAgent HA100 Pro: 5999 dollars

MasterAgent MA100: 19,999 dollars

Smart Speaker for Uliya: 99 dollars

SynCare OD800 Pro: 339 dollars

SynCare OD600 Pro: 269 dollars

SynCare ID500 Pro: 149 dollars

Gallery E-Paper Smart Frame: 439 dollars

Given these prices, the Adlon proves to be a fitting venue.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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