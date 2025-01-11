Unnecessary kitchen gadgets - we turn them on our team mates

Bong, lie detector and a homage to Steven Spielberg or just gugus for the kitchen? Watch the video to see what the quirky world of kitchen appliances has to offer and who is best at stacking up.

You thought the hot dog machine, the electric bread knife or the egg-shell-breakage-inducer are unnecessary space-fillers in the kitchen? Then you haven't heard of the stuff our team is throwing at each other. Don't worry, we have no idea what it is until it's resolved.

So that we, Darina, Luca and I, our three team members Katja, Ramon and Lorenz, we have to promise them the moon. Because when it comes to inventing kitchen gadgets, the guiding principle "Don't need it - don't have it" seems to apply.

Challenge level "Impossible": Name an area of application for which there is no kitchen appliance yet? Write it in the comments.

"Sold and turned on!" is the name of our video series in which we sell things to each other. Want to see how a dummy can sweeten my working day and what a whale is doing in the shower? You'll find the answers in the video: