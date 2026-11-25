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US court convicts Huawei for Iran business dealings and espionage

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 25.11.2026

Huawei faces billions in fines: A US jury has convicted the company of violating sanctions against Iran and stealing trade secrets.

A federal court in New York has conducted a trial against Huawei and three of its subsidiaries. The case involved the theft of trade secrets, violations of sanctions against Iran, and money laundering. The jury has found the Chinese tech company guilty on ten of twelve counts.

Iran business and a robot in a backpack

Huawei conducted business in the Islamic Republic of Iran. To avoid conflict with sanctions against Iran, Huawei handled these transactions through the company Skycom. Huawei presented this company to banks as a partner, which was not true. It was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huawei. In this way, the tech firm gained access to the US financial system and generated billions of dollars from banks through these false statements. Furthermore, according to the indictment, Huawei helped the Iranian regime monitor the internet and supplied the authorities with cameras used to observe protests.

In addition, Huawei allegedly stole trade secrets. These included source code, confidential information, and technical components from the companies Cisco, CNEX Labs, T-Mobile, Quintel, and Fujitsu. Huawei employees sent photos and details of a T-Mobile touchscreen testing robot to China. Later, an employee was caught attempting to smuggle a component out of the lab in a backpack.

Huawei considers the allegations unfounded

While US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche welcomed the verdict, Huawei considers the allegations unfounded. The company stated that the cases regarding trade secrets, in particular, were long-settled legal disputes. Huawei attorney Brian Heberlig announced plans to appeal.

The sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2027. Fines and damages could amount to several billion dollars.

Header image: Shutterstock

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