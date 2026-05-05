News + Trends 128 27

V-Zug makes the cooker (almost) invisible

The kitchen is probably the most difficult room to live in. Too many appliances, too little space - and an often unsightly hob in the middle. V-Zug presented a solution at Milan Design Week 2026: an induction hob that almost disappears visually.

A long table made from a single, continuous stone surface. Set, silent. Nothing indicates that it is also a hob - apart from a wafer-thin, luminous rectangle on the surface and a single point of light next to it. That's all it needs. This is the new «CookTop V6000 Integra» from V-Zug. At Milan Design Week 2026, the Swiss company demonstrated in its own showroom how a hob that stops being in the way can work.

The almost invisible induction hob celebrated its premiere in Milan. It is hidden in a long table made of natural minerals.

A single point of light indicates where you operate the cooker.

The installation «Table Rituals», conceived by architect and designer Elisa Ossino, took centre stage. A long table served as a spatial axis - surface, meeting point and stage all in one. And integrated somewhere in it: the new induction hob.

A hob that thinks itself away

The «CookTop V6000 Integra» is made from MDi - Minerals Design Innovations, a material made from the purest natural minerals that V-Zug developed together with the Spanish mineral plate manufacturer Inalco. It is designed to withstand heat, cold, cuts and stress. At the same time, it looks like an architectural statement.

The surface and the controller are each available in three colour variants.

A single continuous surface connects the hob, worktop and, if you wish, even the dining table. The induction underneath is said to be powerful, despite the camouflage.

You select the modes by turning the knob and swiping.

Controlled by a tactile control element and a discreet LED frame that guides the eye and shows where the pot goes without interrupting the surface. Where the LED frame lights up, the hob is on.

The kitchen as a stage, but the quiet kind

In keeping with the philosophy of the hob, Ossino staged the kitchen not as a high-tech showroom, but as a place for everyday rituals. Whoever cooks here is the centre of attention - not the technology

In the evening, this was literally performed in the showroom: «Mise en Geste», a choreographed performance that celebrated everyday kitchen gestures - cutting, mixing, arranging - in slow motion.

What sounds like an art project really hits the nail on the head. The «V6000 Integra» doesn't solve that on its own, but it starts by simply pulling back.

The thin rectangles mark the places where the induction fields are located.

Swiss precision, quietly presented

V-Zug has consistently moved in the direction of design in recent years - from the «Adora» stool made from recycled washing machine drums to this Milan installation. The «CookTop V6000 Integra» goes the furthest: an appliance that dissolves into its surroundings rather than dominating them.

Header image: Pia Seidel

I like this article! 128 people like this article







