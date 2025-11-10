Visual Instruments Phantom: Head-up display for the desk

News + Trends
Study shows: Our eyes resolve more pixels than assumed
by Samuel Buchmann
«Works like Tony Stark» can be found on the Visual Instruments website. The San Francisco-based start-up will soon be launching the «Phantom» - which it claims is the world's first transparent computer monitor.
The Phantom works in the same way as a head-up display (HUD) in a car or a teleprompter: a panel in a base on the table projects an image onto an angled glass pane. This distinguishes the Phantom from actively transparent LCD and OLED displays such as the LG OLEG T.
The picture has a diagonal of 24 inches and a 4K resolution. According to the manufacturer, the peak brightness is an insane 5000 nits and the sRGB colour space is said to be covered 100 per cent. The transparency can be infinitely adjusted between completely transparent and opaque. You can connect the display to any computer, console or mobile device via HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C.
Visual Instruments claims that the Phantom has benefits for the eyes. They are said to relax more often as you can look through the display at any time. However, there is no reliable medical evidence for this. It remains questionable whether reading a text against the restless background of reality is actually more pleasant.
The product is at an early stage. Initially, only ten copies of the so-called Founder's Edition are available. Visual Instruments is not giving a specific price, as this may vary depending on the individual configuration. However, the manufacturer gives the Apple Studio Display as a rough guide. This currently costs around 1300 francs. To receive one of the first copies, you would need to enter your email address and wait for feedback.
