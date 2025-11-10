Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Visual Instruments
News + Trends
83

Visual Instruments Phantom: Head-up display for the desk

Samuel Buchmann
10.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

According to the manufacturer, the "Phantom" is the first transparent computer monitor. Whether this makes sense is another matter.

«Works like Tony Stark» can be found on the Visual Instruments website. The San Francisco-based start-up will soon be launching the «Phantom» - which it claims is the world's first transparent computer monitor.

The Phantom works in the same way as a head-up display (HUD) in a car or a teleprompter: a panel in a base on the table projects an image onto an angled glass pane. This distinguishes the Phantom from actively transparent LCD and OLED displays such as the LG OLEG T.

Image content should float in the air. It remains to be seen how this will be solved at software level: Which areas will be transparent, which will be displayed?
Image content should float in the air. It remains to be seen how this will be solved at software level: Which areas will be transparent, which will be displayed?
Source: Visual Instruments

The picture has a diagonal of 24 inches and a 4K resolution. According to the manufacturer, the peak brightness is an insane 5000 nits and the sRGB colour space is said to be covered 100 per cent. The transparency can be infinitely adjusted between completely transparent and opaque. You can connect the display to any computer, console or mobile device via HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C.

Only ten available at first

Visual Instruments claims that the Phantom has benefits for the eyes. They are said to relax more often as you can look through the display at any time. However, there is no reliable medical evidence for this. It remains questionable whether reading a text against the restless background of reality is actually more pleasant.

The product is at an early stage. Initially, only ten copies of the so-called Founder's Edition are available. Visual Instruments is not giving a specific price, as this may vary depending on the individual configuration. However, the manufacturer gives the Apple Studio Display as a rough guide. This currently costs around 1300 francs. To receive one of the first copies, you would need to enter your email address and wait for feedback.

Header image: Visual Instruments

8 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Samuel Buchmann
Senior Editor
Samuel.Buchmann@digitecgalaxus.ch

My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Study shows: Our eyes resolve more pixels than assumed

    by Samuel Buchmann

  • News + Trends

    iOS 26.1 is here: Liquid Glass can now be darkened

    by Samuel Buchmann

  • News + Trends

    The Coros Apex 4 is said to offer long battery life and improved navigation

    by Siri Schubert

3 comments

Avatar
later