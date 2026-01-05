News + Trends 21 5

Withings Body Scan 2: lots of measurement, long waiting time

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 5.1.2026

The Body Scan 2 aims to push the boundaries of classic smart scales. It measures detailed body values and visualises results in real time. It remains unclear how suitable and precise the advanced functions are for everyday use.

Withings presented the Body Scan 2 at CES 2026, the successor to its already comprehensively equipped smart scale. The device adds numerous health indicators to the classic body analysis with the aim of recording more than just weight and body fat.

The new Body Scan 2 uses a handle with integrated display for advanced body analysis.

Source: Withings

Advanced analysis with twelve electrodes

The Body Scan 2 works with twelve electrodes, which are installed in the base and in an extendable handle. During the measurement, the system records more than 60 so-called biomarkers via bioelectrical impedance, pulse wave velocity and other electrical processes. These include classic values such as body fat, muscle mass and heart rate, but also derived indicators for vascular stiffness, cardiac output or metabolism.

In contrast to conventional smart scales, the device analyses individual areas of the body. Arms, legs and torso are analysed separately. The complete measurement takes around 90 seconds.

The colour display is now located in the handle, allowing the first values to be read directly during the measurement. The scale synchronises its data with the Withings app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The app analyses the data automatically and displays it in an overview for comparisons over longer periods of time. According to the manufacturer, the integrated battery lasts up to 15 months.

The Withings app visually displays numerous health indicators, the significance of which is model-based.

Source: Withings

Limited informative value of health data

Most values are based on bioelectrical impedance. This method is suitable for trend observations, but is not comparable with clinical reference methods such as DEXA scans or laboratory analyses. The results are based on statistical models, the accuracy of which varies depending on body type, hydration and other factors.

Advanced parameters such as vascular age, metabolic efficiency or indications of high blood pressure are also model-based estimates. They provide orientation, but do not replace medical clarification. Functions with potential medical relevance, such as ECG derivations or risk indications, are also subject to regulatory restrictions in many regions.

Measurement duration as a practical hurdle

The complete measurement takes around one and a half minutes. This is significantly longer than classic smart scales. During this time, you must stand barefoot, as motionless as possible and with both hands on the handle.

The predecessor model already showed that this procedure reduces the willingness to use it regularly. For a device that is designed for long-term trend monitoring, this raises the question of how consistently it is actually used in everyday life. Personally, I wouldn't be too keen to wait that long for the results.

A detailed test of the previous Body Scan model will follow from my colleague Stephan. The Body Scan 2 is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2026.

Header image: Withings

