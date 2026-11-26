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You can now send WhatsApp messages on a delay

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 26.11.2026

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that many have long wished for: you can draft messages in advance and schedule them to be sent at a later time – both in individual chats and in groups.

As of yesterday, Wednesday, there is a new feature in WhatsApp. It is called «scheduled messages». In both individual chats and groups, you will soon be able to compose messages and set a date and time for them to be sent. The feature will be rolled out for both Android and iOS over the coming weeks. However, it is only available in the private version of WhatsApp. You will look for it in vain in WhatsApp Business.

How do you send a scheduled message?

If you hold down the «send» button, a small menu will appear where you can determine the desired time. You can choose a time frame between ten minutes and two weeks. You can also send photos or videos along with it. The recipient will not notice anything. It is impossible to tell that it is a pre-written message.

Simply hold down the send button...

Source: Jan Johannsen

All scheduled messages are listed separately. There, you can see when and to whom a message will be sent. If you change your mind, you can delete it before it is sent. It seems you cannot edit or select a new date. So, if you made a typo or got the date wrong for a scheduled birthday greeting, you have to delete the message and type it again.

The message will be sent even if your phone is turned off, as it is cached on the WhatsApp servers. Meta emphasizes that end-to-end encryption is maintained. Therefore, they cannot read the message.

...and then select the desired time

Source: Jan Johannsen

WhatsApp competitor Telegram has offered this feature since 2019, and there, too, scheduled messages are cached on a server. Signal limits the feature to the Android version of the app, while Threema does not offer delayed message sending at all.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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