Your toes want freedom - this sock trend delivers it

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 11.9.2025

Socks and open-toed shoes are now a welcome duo in fashion. Now comes the logical consequence: socks with open toes.

Instead of «free the nipple», the current fashion trend is «free the toe». Trends such as toe rings, toe shoes and thong sandals are putting this otherwise well-protected part of the body centre stage. The trend doesn't stop at socks either - models with open toes are becoming increasingly popular. Sounds wild at first, but is basically nothing more than a mixture of sock and cuff.

The Italian fashion house Miu Miu is likely to have kicked off the trend with its spring/summer 2025 collection: It sent several models down the catwalk in knee-high socks. These only reached to the centre of the instep and were styled with pumps and loafers. An even more minimalist, very free interpretation of a sock (visually almost indistinguishable from a sweatband) was also combined with mules.

Miu Miu SS25: The socks stop at about the middle of the foot.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight Miu Miu SS25: sweatband or sock?

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Open-toe socks will remain a topic in the coming seasons, as the fashion shows that have already taken place have shown. London-based brand Rokh is focusing on open-toe socks with ballerinas in its autumn/winter 2025 collection. In its spring/summer 2026 collection, Parisian label Lemaire combines delicate sandals with thin socks with cut-outs on the toe and heel. And the look also seems to be slowly catching on on social media. From there, it's usually only a stone's throw to the mainstream.

Lemaire SS26: Airy toes despite socks.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight Lemaire SS26: The heels are also exposed.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Birrot SS26: Open knee-high socks with flip-flops.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

New and familiar at the same time

You're probably asking yourself now: Why? And as is so often the case, the answer is: because it feels new, but at the same time ties in with the familiar. There are numerous precursor trends that paved the way for the half sock. In addition to the obvious toe obsession, the balletcore aesthetic is also one of them. It has been around for a few years now and has brought cuffs back into fashion consciousness. They look similar, but are usually made from a thicker material and are worn over the shoe.

Rokh FW24: Cuffs have paved the way for open socks.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotligth Rokh FW25: There are also open-toe tights.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Socks and open-toe shoes have also become a natural duo in recent years. However, with the current hype surrounding toe shoes and sandals with toe straps, the question of a practical solution arises. Open socks are one of them: they don't get in the way of the toe straps or chambers and provide a cosy accent without completely enclosing the foot. Half summer, half autumn - and therefore perfect for the transitional period.

It will probably be a while before the trend arrives on the local market. So for the time being, all you have to go on are ordinary socks, your hands and a good pair of scissors.

Header image: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Lemaire

