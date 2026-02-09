News + Trends 3 0

Zara, Adidas, Pantone: 3 fashion facts about the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 9.2.2026

He makes history, he breaks records, he wears Zara. What else you need to know about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Where do you start talking about Bad Bunny's halftime show? The 32-year-old, who has boasted the most-streamed artist on Spotify for four years in a row, slammed a 13-minute declaration of love to Puerto Rico and all of Latin America in front of the world during halftime of the 2026 NFL Super Bowl.

Dancing and singing, getting married(!), playing dominoes, and paying tribute to piragua (water ice) and plátanos (plantains) took place between recreated sugar cane fields and heads covered in pavas. In the middle of it all, celebrating stars such as Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Karol G and Young Miko provided an emphatic visualisation of Latin American success stories on a packed pink veranda. Lady Gaga made a guest appearance, as did pop singer Ricky Martin, who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny presented his recently won, history-making Grammy for Album of the Year to a young boy during the show - a symbol of hope for the next generation. And the only three words he said in English during his entire performance were «God Bless America». Only to go on to list all the Spanish-speaking countries on the continent, long before the USA and Canada.

Of course, just like the entire choreography, there wasn't a single random element to Bad Bunny's outfit. Here are three (and a half) facts about his Super Bowl look.

1. Bad Bunny wore Zara

He can choose from any brand in the world and opts for the (naturally) Spanish company Zara. Although not entirely unproblematic due to its fast-fashion philosophy, it is down-to-earth and tangible for his fans.

Wrapped from head to toe in creamy white, the singer performed the halftime show in suit trousers, shirt and tie. He alternated between a double-breasted jacket and a boxy football shirt on top.

1.5 The jersey bears his mother's name

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny could have opted for Martínez, his father's surname. Instead, his Zara jersey is emblazoned with his mother's surname, Lysaurie Ocasio. And with the number 64, a tribute to the year of her birth.

2. Bad Bunny wore Cloud Dancer

Did I say creamy white? Clever minds have of course long since recognised the Pantone colour of the year in Bad Bunny's outfit: Cloud Dancer. Which, according to Managing Director Leatrice Eiseman, «offers a promise of clarity at a time of change, when we are redefining our future and our place in the world.» Well chosen.

3rd Bad Bunny wore self-designed Adidas sneaker

We've known since their first collaboration in 2021 that Bad Bunny and Adidas like to launch sneakers together. The latest model, the «Adidas × Bad Bunny BadBo 1.0» in the colour Resilience, completed his Zara look at the Super Bowl. The shoe costs 180 francs and is ... currently on sale in Switzerland. But you can try your luck in the US shop, for example.

What was your highlight of the half-time show and: Do you think we can expect an official Zara collaboration?

Header image: Instagram @kuamnews

