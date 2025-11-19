News + Trends 6 0

Zigbee 4.0 presented: The smart home protocol gets more range

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 19.11.2025

Almost exactly ten years after the launch of Zigbee 3.0, the wireless protocol for the smart home is getting a new version number. In future, it will also be able to use the 800 and 900 MHz bands as standard.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the organisation behind the development of Zigbee, has presented the fourth version of the smart home wireless protocol. Zigbee 4.0 focuses on greater range, higher security and longer battery life. The new Zigbee brand «Suzi» is also part of the update. Suzi stands for Sub-GHz-Zigbee. The new profile integrates the use of the 800 MHz frequency band in Europe (900 MHz band in the USA) in addition to the 2.4 GHz band commonly used to date.

If you already use Zigbee devices, nothing will change for you initially: Zigbee 4.0 is backwards compatible and you can continue to use it. While more and more manufacturers are using the newer Matter standard to integrate their devices, Zigbee remains relevant with the new version. The two protocols are not mutually exclusive: Matter can also integrate Zigbee devices via gateways.

What is Zigbee? Zigbee is a wireless radio protocol for smart home and IoT devices that has been developed since 2004. Since the ratification of Zigbee 3.0 in 2015, it has been considered a standard used by major brands such as Philips Hue and Ikea Trådfri. Zigbee is known for its energy efficiency. This is particularly relevant for battery-operated thermostats, sensors or door contacts. Zigbee can be used to create a mesh network in which devices transmit signals to each other in order to increase range and stability. The transmission rate is limited to a maximum of 250 kilobits per second.

More range, less energy consumption, faster set-up

Zigbee is set to become even more powerful with Suzi. The use of lower frequencies requires less energy, which has a positive effect on battery life. In addition, the signals should be able to penetrate walls and other obstacles better. This results in a greater range. Interference from Wi-Fi or Bluetooth signals is reduced, which makes the Zigbee network more stable. Suzi is therefore of interest for smart energy applications, such as electricity meters and sensors installed outdoors or in large buildings.

The «Zigbee Direct» function has also been optimised. Zigbee Direct was introduced in 2023 and refers to the combination of Zigbee with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It primarily facilitates the commissioning of new Zigbee devices: The initial setup is done via Bluetooth without a separate hub. Several devices can now be added to the network at the same time.

Zigbee becomes more secure

Zigbee 4.0 also strengthens the protocol's security mechanisms. A central point is the modernised encryption, which is now based on the latest cryptographic methods and thus provides better protection against attacks such as the interception or manipulation of data packs.

The CSA refers to this as cryptographic agility: the system can adopt new, stronger encryption methods as soon as they become the international standard. This means the network is better protected against future threats.

Authentication has also been improved: functions such as «Dynamic Link Key» and «Device Interview» are designed to ensure that only trusted devices are authorised in the network. This reduces the risk of unauthorised or manipulated devices gaining access.

With Zigbee 4.0, there are security levels for communication that depend on the sensitivity of the transmitted data. A higher security level is enforced, particularly for sensitive applications such as smart energy devices or safety-relevant sensors.

Certification becomes easier

In order to be able to officially use Zigbee, manufacturers must have their devices certified for it. The certification process ensures that they fulfil all requirements for Zigbee functions as well as the current security standards. Zigbee 4.0 simplifies the certification process so that new products can be brought to market more quickly. Certification for Zigbee 4.0 is scheduled to start in the first half of 2026.

