Zohn-1: Breggz shows in-ears for 1000 euros

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 8.1.2026

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Breggz is presenting the Zohn-1, the first in-ears with IMAX Enhanced - cinema sound without ANC.

Dutch manufacturer Breggz presented new wireless in-ear headphones at the CES 2026 technology trade fair in Las Vegas. The model is called the Zohn-1 and is the first product of this type to receive IMAX Enhanced certification. Until now, this seal of quality has only been used for larger home cinema devices such as televisions or soundbars. With the Zohn-1, this technology is being transferred to small, portable headphones for the first time.

The unusual design is not just for the eye. It adds to the sound.

Source: Breggz

«IMAX Enhanced» stands for defined technical requirements for the sound. These include balanced volume behaviour, clean playback without distortion and a spatial auditory impression. The certification is intended to ensure that films and music sound as they were created in the studio. With the Zohn-1, this is achieved for the first time in a completely wireless in-ear format.

No ANC: housing takes over noise cancellation

In the Zohn-1, Breggz combines several technical approaches to optimise the sound. So-called balanced armature drivers are used. These are ideal for clear voices and fine details. Instead of strong bass, Breggz favours an even reproduction of all frequencies. Low tones are mainly created by the tight fit of the headphones in the ear. The headphones therefore do not amplify the bass artificially using electronics, but utilise the natural seal of the ear canal. As a result, the sound remains controlled and is not distorted.

The built-in processor processes the sound signal digitally. It regulates volume, sound distribution and timing in real time. This is particularly important for films when fast effects, speech and music occur simultaneously. Breggz deliberately avoids active noise cancellation, as this technology can alter the audio signal.

Sound to suit your taste

The Zohn-1 offers personalised sound customisation. During the initial setup, you will hear various test tones. The system measures which frequencies you perceive well or less well. This results in a personalised hearing profile.

This profile adapts the sound specifically to your hearing, but individual sound ranges are not overemphasised. This allows you to compensate for age-related hearing loss, for example. The calculation takes place directly in the headphones, not via the app on the smartphone. The connection is wireless via Bluetooth. You can charge the headphones as usual in the charging box. The manufacturer has not yet provided any details on supported codecs or battery life.

Precision has its price

The Zohn-1 is offered as a so-called ready-to-wear version and is available in several sizes. The price is currently around 895 euros. Some prototypes have already been sold, but series production should now start. Specific dates are not yet known.

Header image: Breggz

