News + Trends 25 11

5.3 inches: There is a smartphone with a small display again

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 10.11.2026

The loyal fan base of small smartphones has another device to choose from. The Enough Phone with a 5.3-inch display can still be pre-ordered on Kickstarter until December.

«Make it small, then it fits», I read under many of my articles about smartphones. However, for the major manufacturers, the interest in compact devices is not sufficient. That is why small manufacturers are trying to occupy this niche. With the Enough Phone, you have to settle for features like only one camera on the back in exchange for the handy format.

Smaller but thicker

The Enough Phone is said to be 13.3 × 6.4 centimeters in size. This would make it noticeably smaller than the Xiaomi 17 and Galaxy S26, which are already compact compared to the rest of the market. These measure 14.9 × 7.1 and 15.1 × 7.1 centimeters. At 12 millimeters, however, the Enough Phone is significantly thicker than the established competition at 7.2 or 8.1 millimeters. For handiness, however, the thickness is likely less relevant than the other dimensions.

The Enough Phone is not yet finished The Enough Phone is still in the planning phase. Its manufacturer expects to receive the first functional prototypes in December. Therefore, all planned features are still subject to change. Especially regarding the thickness of the device, they are still trying to get below 12 millimeters.

The 5.3-inch touchscreen is expected to have 1520 × 720 pixels, which is a rather low resolution. However, the pixel density of 317 ppi is still acceptable. The team provides no information on the display technology or other features such as refresh rate or brightness for the small smartphone.

The Enough Phone (second from right) compared to the Pixel 9, iPhone 6, and iPhone 12 Mini.

Source: Enough Phone

With the Mediatek Dimensity 7500 as the chipset and eight gigabytes of RAM, the Enough Phone falls into the lower mid-range category in terms of performance. Its data storage is also small at 128 gigabytes, but it can be expanded with a microSD card. However, you have to choose between a memory card or a second SIM card. The first SIM card is a digital eSIM.

Handy and fits in your pocket.

Source: Enough Phone

The chipset equips the Enough Phone with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth. A fingerprint sensor is located in the power button, and facial recognition is also available. For this, the smartphone uses its 32-megapixel front camera. On the back, there is only a 50-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX766 as the image sensor, which was used in top smartphones four years ago. The manufacturer has opted against an ultra-wide-angle or telephoto camera.

Small battery and a minimalist operating system as an option

The battery capacity is comparatively small at 3500 mAh. There is no information on battery life. The hope remains that the smaller screen will compensate for this compared to standard batteries with over 5000 mAh. Information on charging speed via USB-C is also missing. At least the Enough Phone's battery is replaceable. To do this, you just have to unscrew the back made of recycled plastic.

Unscrew and replace the battery.

Source: Enough Phone

With classic Android 17 and Odyssey OS, the Enough Phone offers two software options. Odyssey OS is a minimalist operating system for fewer distractions. It is based on the open-source version of Android, and the people behind it are also part of the team behind the Enough Phone. The smartphone is expected to receive software updates until 2032.

Price and availability

The Enough Phone can currently only be pre-ordered on Kickstarter. The devices at the early-bird price of 449 US dollars are almost sold out. After that, the price will rise to 499 dollars, and the later regular retail price is expected to be 599 dollars. Delivery is currently planned for May 2027.

Header image: Genug Telefon

I like this article! 25 people like this article







