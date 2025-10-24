News + Trends 11 2

Adidas "Superstar": The sneaker reinvents itself as a dress shoe

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 24.10.2025

Adidas is launching new "Superstar" sneakers in collaboration with the Hong Kong label Clot. From laces to soles, they are inspired by classic suit shoes - with a generous dash of extravagance.

We have long been familiar with sneaker hybrids with loafers, ballerinas or sandals in their DNA. Adidas brings another non-sport shoe into the mix with the «Superstar Dress»: the brogue, a classic British leather shoe with a perforated pattern.

The model was created as part of the long-term collaboration with Edison Chen's brand Clot. The Hong Kong label has just unveiled five new colourways of the model for the so-called «CCS 20th Special Edition» - and the former basketball shoe is barely recognisable. If it weren't for the unmistakable shell-shaped toe section of the «Superstar».

Sneakers in an elegant dress code

While the classic trainers are otherwise characterised by a rubber toe box, the «Dress» version of the «Superstar» is made entirely of leather. Instead of colour contrasts, the three stripes stand out with fine stitching that frames the characteristic hole pattern of the brogue.

The laces - thin, round and waxed - and the sole are reminiscent of elegant dress shoes. Two leather tassels emphasise the sophisticated look and are reminiscent of loafers. While the two brown and the dark red model have a classic look, the silver version and the snake-look version are extravagant.

Release probably not until 2026

The first «Superstar Dress» was launched around a year ago and was only available in a black patent leather version at the time. Now there is a replenishment. However, those who like the shoes will have to wait a little longer: An official release date has yet to be announced. It can be assumed that the «CCS 20th Special Edition» models will not be launched on the market until next year.

