Moon Boot
News + Trends
Sneakers instead of snow boots: Moon Boot breaks new ground

Stephanie Vinzens
15.9.2025
Translation: machine translated

Moon Boot has just launched its first proper trainers on the market. This is what the new "Moon247" collection looks like.

Moon Boot has long since made the leap from the piste to the pavement. The snow boots, which are at least as iconic as they are chunky, are no longer just worn for après-ski. And the Italian brand has clearly acquired a taste for the asphalt, as it is now making further inroads into the city - with the «Moon247» sneaker line.

Although fashion is currently leaning towards slim sneakers, Moon Boot remains true to its chunky design language: the «Moon247» models are all equipped with chunky soles.

The Moon247 Xlace is available in various colours.
Source: Moon Boot
Elasticated instead of regular laces.
Source: Moon Boot

Drawstring and metal eyelets

The flagship of the collection is the «Xlace». Instead of classic laces, the shoe has a striking elasticated cord that runs all the way round the sneaker. In addition to the standard model, it is also available in a high-top and boot version.

The «Moon247» line-up is also complemented by the «City». Its tubular laces, which run over metal eyelets, are reminiscent of the classic Moon Boots. The sneaker is available with or without a shearling lining.

The Moon247 Xlace with baggy jeans.
Source: Moon Boot
The Moon247 City with shearling lining.
Source: Moon Boot
The profile of the Xlace.
Source: Moon Boot

Moon Boot has long had its eye on the sneaker

The decision to expand the range to include athletic footwear is no coincidence. A year ago, Moon Boot carefully explored sneaker-related terrain with the «Park Icon». The slip-on shoe is the sneaker adaptation of the «Icon» snow boots - although the term sneaker is interpreted very generously here.

The «Moon247» collection is currently available from Moon Boot and selected retailers. The trainers cost around 200 francs - roughly the same price as the snow boots. You won't find the new models here yet - but you will find the «Park Icon» and the tried-and-tested boots.

Header image: Moon Boot

