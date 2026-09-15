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Affordable and "very good": This eyeshadow is the Saldo test winner – despite nickel residues

The eyeshadow from Catrice convinced Saldo. So I tried the test winner out for myself – and I am pleasantly surprised. Nevertheless, I do have some criticism. Specifically regarding the product selection made by the consumer magazine.

It has «the greatest opacity». With these words, the Swiss consumer magazine Saldo describes the winner of its latest eyeshadow test: the Art Couleurs Eyeshadow from the drugstore brand Catrice. Color? «Bronze Bliss», a warm bronze tone with a metallic shimmering effect. At 1.75 francs per gram, the shade is the third cheapest among the tested products.

Soft to apply: the color Bronze Bliss.

Eyeshadow Quantity discount EUR 7,66 EUR 3830,– / 1kg Catrice Art Couleurs Eyeshadow #255351, Bronze Bliss 1

The result surprises me. Not because of the price point, but because my experiences with Catrice eyeshadows have previously left something to be desired. Especially in terms of opacity. But hey, I'm happy to be proven wrong. After all, the mono eyeshadow was the only one to receive a «very good» and the top grade of 5.6. So, I ordered it without further ado. You can read my opinion on it at the very end of the article.

How Saldo tested

12 powder eyeshadows from various brands and price categories were examined. Saldo focused on two main areas.

For the practical test, ten experts applied the eyeshadows in the same way and evaluated them based on various aspects: opacity immediately after application and after six hours, smudging, and color distribution.

A chemical laboratory examined the formulas for sensitive ingredients: carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, skin-irritating formaldehyde (neither substance was detected in any of the products), and nickel, which can trigger allergies.

Small and compact: the Art Couleurs Eyeshadow from Catrice.

«On one hand, nickel as an ingredient in cosmetics has long been banned in the EU and Switzerland; on the other hand, technically unavoidable impurities in raw materials are accepted», the Saldo article states. Nickel residues were detected in all eyeshadows. However, for half of them, this value was above 5 milligrams per kilogram. Saldo set this limit, which is based on the information provided by the Austrian health authority AGES. There is no official limit value.

Catrice convinced Saldo not only in application but also in the laboratory test. A «good» was given for «Sandstone» from Mac. Four satisfactory grades went to Nyx, Sephora, Maybelline, and Kiko Milano. Six products received an «unsatisfactory». Among them were natural cosmetic brands such as Lavera, Annemarie Börlind, and Santé. Here you can find the Saldo article with all the results.

My critique of the Saldo test

With its selection of tested products, Saldo covers a range of brands and price categories. Commendable. However, I find it arbitrary that the twelve products include not only single shadows but also palettes with four to six colors. Were all of these tested and then an average value calculated?

Eyeshadow NYX Professional Make-Up Ultimate Edit Petite 1 Warm Neutrals 2 Eyeshadow Lavera Eye shadows Signature Colour (Eyeshadow) 2 g - Shade: 02 Walnut Brown Eyeshadow Sante Aura Shades 03 Solaris Eyeshadow NYX Professional Make-Up Ultimate Edit Petite 1 Warm Neutrals 2 Eyeshadow Lavera Eye shadows Signature Colour (Eyeshadow) 2 g - Shade: 02 Walnut Brown Eyeshadow Sante Aura Shades 03 Solaris

These three were also tested. The ratings from left to right: Satisfactory (4.5), Unsatisfactory (3.9), Unsatisfactory (3.8)

Another point: As Saldo itself emphasizes in the article, the opacity of a product «depends on its mixture of waxes, oils, clay, color pigments, and mica.» And this mixture is fundamentally different depending on the effect and finish. However, matte and shimmering formulas were compared with each other in the test. And different shades. You can do that under the aspect of sensitive ingredients. In terms of opacity and color distribution, however, I find a practical test rather difficult.

This becomes visible with the example of Santé's Aura Shades. The eyeshadow that made it into the selection is, according to its own description, intended as a light topper. So for a hint of shimmer that, according to the manufacturer's instructions, should lie «like a veil» over the lid. It doesn't surprise me that this cosmetic item fails in terms of opacity. It would have been more consistent to select eyeshadows that are similar in shade and finish.

These are my experiences with «Bronze Bliss»

We carry the test winner in our range, which is why I didn't want to miss the chance to form my own opinion. At least as far as the practical part is concerned. Even when swatching on my hand, the performance impresses me. The color is easy to pick up with a finger and apply evenly. The texture is buttery, the finish color-intensive and silky-shimmering. Will the eyeshadow also look this good on my eye?

On the lower lash line, a brush provides more precision compared to a finger.

I apply a thin layer of concealer to my lid. It acts as a sticky base for the powder to adhere to. I forgo my secret weapon that upgrades every shimmer eyeshadow to a marathon runner here. I apply it with my finger using tapping motions. I blend the transitions in no time with a narrow brush. That's not only quick, but it also looks really good.

Eight hours and a yoga session later, it is still clearly visible. Although it has worn off slightly towards the top, the eyeshadow is still very prominently present on my mobile lid along the lashes. I give it a 👍🏼 and a big thank you to Saldo for the recommendation!

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

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