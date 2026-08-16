News + Trends 24 0

Essence brings new products! I've picked out the best ones for you.

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 17.8.2026

Essence is bringing a breath of fresh air to its standard range. Among other things, with an adjustable eyeliner and a tubing version of my favorite mascara.

Looking at these upcoming releases, I'm not really getting into an autumn mood. Essence's new products for the second half of the year – at least in terms of packaging – look more like an ode to summer. That's fine too, because officially, at the moment, I can't really celebrate my favorite season without getting some dirty looks...

As always, I'm sharing my personal highlights from the range with you here. Let's go.

What's the deal with the range update? Twice a year, the range of the popular drugstore brand Essence is updated. Old products are out, new ones are in – and I'm hyped because there's so much to discover again. I've rummaged through the new autumn/winter catalog and am sharing the products that particularly appeal to me.

Flick it! Precision Brush Liner

It's a tiny detail that changes everything: an angled brush tip! I first saw (and of course bought) such an eyeliner model in Thailand. But there, the applicator couldn't be adjusted manually; the angle was fixed. Essence's version, however, can be tilted if needed. This way, you can work more precisely in the inner corner of your eye, get closer to the lash line, or draw the wing of your liner without contorting yourself. The formula is said to be waterproof and impress with matte coverage.

Essence

Lash Princess Tubing Smudge-Proof Mascara

The "Lash Princess" mascara line grows with each update. The original from the very beginning is one of my favorite mascaras. Now the drugstore brand is launching a version that uses a so-called tubing formula. The mascara forms a flexible, tube-like coating around your eyelashes. This film is smudge-proof and yet easy to remove in the evening: simply moisten with warm water and gently pull off with your index finger and thumb. I'm excited.

Essence

Milky Glazed Glossy Lip Balm

That Essence was inspired by K-Beauty influences in its packaging design is not only evident in the cute lip products – the brand explicitly mentions it in the press kit. The Milky Glazed Glossy Lip Balms offer a milky color result, combining the nourishing aspect of a balm with the shine of a gloss. Available in six colors.

Water Dew Serum Bronzer

Bronzer for the start of autumn? Not necessarily what I would have expected. On the other hand: why not? The colors somehow fit. Enriched with squalane and jojoba oil, the Water Dew Serum Bronzers are supposed to provide a "fresh, dewy finish" and give your face a glow. The small, chubby sponge applicator in the cap is supposed to make application particularly easy. By the way, there are also blushes from the same series.

The products should be available by early September at the latest. Also on Galaxus.

Header image: Essence

I like this article! 24 people like this article







