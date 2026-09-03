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Natalie Hemengül
News + Trends
30

Dyson launches teardrop-shaped hot air brush "Airsmooth"

Natalie Hemengül
3.9.2026
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Natalie Hemengül

Just a few more days, and Dyson's new development will hit the market. The "Airsmooth" is set to bring a fresh boost to the beauty range. And to our hair. I have already had the chance to inspect the hot air brush – and I am leaning forward with interest.

Dyson calls the «Airsmooth» its first hot air brush. I don't entirely agree with that statement. After all, I've been using the Dyson «Airwrap» multistyler with its various brush attachments for quite some time. The Airsmooth is rather Dyson's first dedicated hot air brush. Oh dear, am I being pedantic?

Unlike the Airwrap, the brush head on the Airsmooth cannot be removed.
Unlike the Airwrap, the brush head on the Airsmooth cannot be removed.

And now that we've cleared up that fine but important detail, I can say: I'm looking forward to this launch! Not just because a hot air brush fits my current styling preferences, but because the unique design raises high expectations.

Let's take a look at this beauty.

Usually, I can't do much with Dyson's mood images. But I like these.
Usually, I can't do much with Dyson's mood images. But I like these.
Source: Dyson
The Airsmooth well-protected in the gym bag.
The Airsmooth well-protected in the gym bag.
Source: Dyson

The brush design

Hot air brushes usually come with a flat or round brush. The Airsmooth takes a completely different approach with its teardrop-shaped model. The shape is designed to provide perfect tension in the hair, stretching curly textures, smoothing lengths, and reducing frizz.

The brush head is teardrop-shaped.
The brush head is teardrop-shaped.

I briefly tried the Airsmooth on two strands. First impression: This brush offers options – depending on how you hold it. With the narrow, tightly rounded teardrop tip, for example, you can easily blow-dry volume into the roots. Or create highly curved looks. The large curve and the flat sides, on the other hand, smooth the lengths and conjure up soft waves. The bristles glide gently through the hair while still offering decent resistance.
According to Dyson, this is due to the «unique PivotFlex and anti-snag bristle technology». In other words: Dyson uses a dual bristle system.

Dyson uses a loop structure instead of ball-tipped bristles.
Dyson uses a loop structure instead of ball-tipped bristles.
This is how the bristles are arranged.
This is how the bristles are arranged.
Source: Dyson

Some of the bristles form a small loop at the tip. This structure is designed to be elastic and give way, thus preventing tangles and mechanical damage such as hair breakage. The remaining bristles are conical. They are designed to guide the airflow precisely and can bend up to 90 degrees. According to Dyson, the Airsmooth is suitable for all hair lengths and textures.

As is typical for Dyson, intelligent temperature control is also included. It measures the temperature 100 times per second. Two features make the Airsmooth travel-friendly: the protective cap that you can clip around the bristles and a universal power supply.

Thanks to a protective cover, the bristles remain intact in your luggage.
Thanks to a protective cover, the bristles remain intact in your luggage.
The settings at a glance.
The settings at a glance.

A detailed review will follow as soon as I get my hands on the device.

The Dyson Airsmooth hot air brush will be available from September 8th. Price point: 249 francs.

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

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Natalie Hemengül
Senior Editor
Natalie.Hemenguel@digitecgalaxus.ch

As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions. 

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