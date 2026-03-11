An Italian collective gives old Carhartt jackets a cool new life

News + Trends
Saving the best for last: Salomon and Carhartt WIP relaunch "X-ALP"
by Laura Scholz
Carhartt workwear jackets are long-lasting - but not immortal. An Italian artists' collective has developed perhaps the best idea for a life after the jacket's death.
The masses can agree on Carhartt. The fact that you clicked on this article is proof of that. The brand is currently celebrating not only the 50th anniversary of its legendary Active Jacket. The brand is not only celebrating the 50th anniversary of its legendary «Active Jacket», but also the continuing hype surrounding its timelessly cool workwear pieces.
The Italian artist collective Another Chance is aware of both the fashion relevance and the high quality of Carhartt. And therefore believes that even - or especially - the jackets that are worn up and down deserve better than to end up in the waste clothing collection one day. A second chance, in fact. After all, that's what they stand for with their name.
«Some stories are too powerful to stay hidden in a closet. Jackets that have crossed eras, fabrics that have witnessed unforgettable moments, details that whisper of the past but deserve a future», you will find on the website. Translated into a practical concept, this means that Another Chance breaks down old, recognisably worn Carhartt jackets into their individual parts and reassembles them for a new life. In the form of a bag (inspired by the Hermès «Birkin Bag» ).
What is no longer suitable or valued as a jacket can thus find a new purpose - and let's be honest: a pretty cool look. Another nice sustainability aspect that Another Chance pursues: The bags are not mass-produced indiscriminately, but exclusively on demand. If you are interested (and have an old Carhartt jacket), you can find the customer contact directly on their website.
