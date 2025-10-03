Your data. Your choice.

Mattel
News + Trends
414

Audi RS2 and R8 to build yourself from Mattel

Ramon Schneider
3.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

With Brick Shop, Mattel is directly targeting adults who enjoy building and collecting. The first co-operation with Audi includes two well-known models: the RS2 Avant and the R8 LMS.

Mattel is launching two Audi kits with Brick Shop. The RS2 Avant comes in 1:32 scale, the R8 LMS in 1:16 scale. The models are aimed at adult collectors and therefore compete with Lego.

Functions and details

The two sets differ primarily in terms of scale and features. The 1:32 scale Audi RS2 Avant has four opening doors, a removable roof and interchangeable wheels and decals.

Source: Mattel

The larger 1:16 scale Audi R8 LMS features an accessible interior and a steering wheel that is mechanically connected to the wheels. Both models come with a metal Hot Wheels badge, which emphasises the collector's character.

Source: Mattel

Price and classification

The kits will be released on 4 October. The RS2 will cost around 24.99 euros, the R8 LMS around 49.99 euros. The products will be available on Galaxus in a few days. As soon as we have them in the range, I will link them here.

With the Audi models, Mattel is venturing into an area that was previously clearly dominated by Lego. The sets are cheaper and simpler, but they are aimed at adult fans who already collect brands such as Audi and Hot Wheels. Whether this becomes more than a one-off experiment depends on whether Mattel can build quality and community in the long term.

Source: Mattel

What do you think: Do Mattel's Audi kits have what it takes to be real competition for Lego, or will they remain a niche product for hot wheels fans? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Mattel

