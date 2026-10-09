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Bluey, Bingo, Muffin and other Toniebox novelties

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 9.10.2026

The characters from the children's series "Bluey" are coming to the Toniebox as a game and as classic Tonies. In addition, Barbie is making her debut as a Tonie figure. And finally, a well-known Schlager singer has recorded songs for her own Tonie.

The new Bluey collection for the Toniebox was created in collaboration with BBC Studios and is scheduled to hit stores in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria at the end of October. Two products will be available at launch: a multipack with three Classic Tonies and an audio game for the Toniebox 2.

Three figures, 20 adventures

The Bluey multipack contains the figures Bluey, Bingo, and Muffin. The 20 stories, featuring the original voice actors, have a total runtime of approximately 130 minutes. Included are episodes such as "Duck Cake," "Camping," "Trash Truck," and "Sleepytime." Each story begins with a narration by Uncle Stripe, who is a regular part of the series' ensemble. The set is designed for children aged three and up and works with any Toniebox.

The well-known characters of the Heeler family for the Toniebox.

Source: Tonies

Bluey for interactive play

For the Toniebox 2, the game "Bluey: Playtime All Day" is being released. The game draws on episodes from the series and includes eight adventures. According to Tonies, children aged three and up can interact with the action around 100 times. To do this, they need the Tonieplay controller in addition to the Toniebox 2.

Helene Fischer and Barbie

Other well-known names are among the new autumn releases from Tonies. On the music Tonie "Helene Fischer – The Most Beautiful Children's Songs," the artist sings 20 songs with a total runtime of 48 minutes. These include "So ein schöner Tag," "Das Lied über mich," and "The Wheels on the Bus." The Tonie is aimed at children aged one and up.

We wonder if Helene Fischer is happy with the design of her Tonie?

Source: Tonies

In the audio play "Barbie – You Can Be Anything," Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts and Barbie "Malibu" Roberts experience a career week at their school. The two girls help a wildlife veterinarian treat a baby elephant, learn to code from a game developer, and support the manager of a surf shop. The 50-minute story for children aged five and up aims to show girls that any profession is open to them.

Ocean and construction site for the little ones

"My First Tonies" is the series for children aged one and up. The two new three-piece sets offer the typical mix of short stories, songs, and sounds characteristic of the series. Furthermore, the figures are significantly larger than classic Tonies and are made of soft silicone.

There are also new Tonies for the little ones, such as in the construction site set.

Source: Tonies

The "Ocean" set brings a seagull, dolphin, and seal, while "Construction Site" contains an excavator, dump truck, and cement mixer.

Header image: Tonies

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