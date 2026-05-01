News + Trends 10 1

Bosch follows suit: Performance upgrades for Performance Lines

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 1.5.2026

With the next upgrade for the Performance Line CX and CX-R drive units, Bosch eBike Systems is bringing more support and torque to the trail. Charging will also be significantly faster in future. The Performance Upgrade 2.0 will be available as a free update from 4 May.

As Bosch eBike Systems writes, the Upgrade 2.0 «promises not only more power, but also intelligent power delivery at the decisive moments», according to executive board member Claus Fleischer. Specifically, the upgrade is characterised by more maximum support and more torque.

I am not surprised by this step. The Chinese manufacturer of e-bike drive systems Avinox (formerly DJI Avinox) recently presented the second generation of its drive units. The new M2 and M2S are equipped with a maximum output of 1100 watts and a torque of 125 Newton metres and 1500 W and an incredible 150 Nm respectively.

News + Trends E-bike innovator Avinox presents new products by Patrick Bardelli

So it was only a matter of time before Bosch or Shimano would follow suit. Both are top dogs in this field. The Germans are now the first to follow suit and are releasing an upgrade for their sporty Performance Line CX and CX-R drive units.

More power when it counts: Bosch is launching an intelligent update for the Performance Lines CX and CX-R.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Not just more, but also better

In addition to more maximum support (600 instead of the previous 400 per cent) and more torque (120 instead of the previous 100 Nm), Bosch eBike Systems is also bringing qualitative improvements with the upgrade. At least, if the announcement is to be believed. For example, a so-called «Drivetrain Tensioner» should provide more control. Bosch writes about this: «A software optimisation closes the freewheel between the motor and rear wheel. This reduces the idle travel on the pedal to a minimum and eliminates the usual delay when pedalling». The result is better power transmission.

With the new «Trick Check» function, the sensor system automatically recognises jumps or wheelies and records the corresponding data in the Flow app, according to Bosch. And finally, with the 12A charger, the company is launching a new generation of chargers which, according to the manufacturer, charge around three times faster than the familiar 4A chargers. The additional charger weighs around one kilogramme, is compatible with all Bosch batteries and will be available from the end of 2026.

Trick Check recognises jumps and records duration, height, distance or angle and confirms success with a signal tone.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Conclusion

While Avinox seems to be focussing mainly on quantity according to the motto «More is more», Bosch is also endeavouring to take a further step in terms of qualitative improvement. It will be interesting to see what is better received on the market. And of course the question remains: What will Shimano do? Specifically: When will the successor to the current EP801 or a corresponding upgrade be released?

Test to follow ...

As part of this year's Cycle Week, I have the opportunity to try out the upgrade for myself at the end of May. After my experience with the current version last summer, I'm really looking forward to it. My impressions will follow. Here is my assessment of the current version of the Bosch Performance Line CX from last June:

Opinion Pure MTB riding fun: Beta test of the Bosch Performance Line CX upgrade by Patrick Bardelli

Header image: Bosch eBike Systems

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