Steiff
News + Trends
20

Boss cuddles with Steiff: teddy bears meet fashion

Stephan Lamprecht
20.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Two traditional German brands are cooperating. The Boss fashion group and Steiff, the company known for its teddy bears, are launching a joint collection. The Steiff teddy bear with the "button in the ear" naturally plays an important role here.

Three Steiff bears form the centrepiece of the collection: the cream-coloured plush bear «Holly», a collector's bear made of brown mohair as a limited edition, and a black variant reserved exclusively for members of the XP programme from Boss. The recommended retail price of the bears is between 99 and 299 euros or francs.

Fashion and accessories are also available

The fashion collection includes fashion for men and women that interprets the topic of cosiness. Coats, jackets, hoodies, hats and mittens are made from teddy-like materials. For children, the range includes a teddy fleece hoodie with ears on the hood.

It's not just about cuteness. The collab also includes wearable fashion.
Source: Boss

Among the accessories, the shoulder bag «B_Icon» made of teddy fabric with gold-coloured details stands out. Boss has also reissued familiar models with plush details.

A lot of fluff also has its price. This bag is available for 230 euros.
Source: Boss

Both companies see the press release on the collab as an ideal match, as both companies stand for craftsmanship and quality.

Campaign with TikTok star

The advertising campaign for the capsule collection is supported by TikTok star Khaby Lame and model Amelia Gray. Boss also relies on generative AI art for the digital staging. 22 video and image motifs, in which the Boss bears can be seen in festive scenes, are intended to create a media buzz.

The collection is now available online at Steiff and Boss as well as in selected stores. Prices range from 19.95 euros for socks to 2200 euros for coats.

Header image: Steiff

2 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Stephan Lamprecht
Editor
Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

