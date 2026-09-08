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Candy's new dwarfs: washer-dryers with up to two drums

The Italian brand Candy is experimenting with washing machines. At the IFA 2026 tech fair, it is showcasing mini-appliances with one or two drums that also dry clothes.

Multi-drum washing machines are already a bestseller in Asia, according to various insiders at the IFA tech fair, and now Europeans are getting a taste for them too. They are ideal for different load sizes and types of laundry. I tested such a model for the first time in the spring and found that I use the small drums surprisingly often.

Product test The Candy Multiwash has three drums and I’ve called it Mickey Mouse Lorenz Keller 621 likes 621 146 comments 146

Two drums, many possibilities

I wouldn't buy a new washing machine just for that. But now there is a way to convert your own appliance into a Mickey Mouse washing machine: your own machine with one drum at the bottom, and one of the new models from Candy on top. This creates the typical silhouette of the world's most famous mouse, with one large circle at the bottom and two small ones on top.

Important: The appliances with two drums can not only wash, but also dry. This makes them a suitable alternative to a large dryer if you only want to dry small quantities – and need two additional washing options at the same time.

These mini machines can all wash and dry.

However, the machines, which are around 50 centimeters high, are also a solution if your apartment has little space. Depending on the situation, they even fit under a sink. Or as a compact second appliance in rental apartments, for example, if a laundry day is only possible every two weeks.

The two new double-drum models

Candy specifically announced these models with two drums at the IFA tech fair:

Combi Wash&Dry: The machine has two drums, each capable of washing 2 kilograms and drying 1 kilogram. Both drums can be used independently of each other. Thanks to a heat pump, the machine achieves energy efficiency class A. A 400-milliliter tank automatically dispenses detergent. All this fits into the dimensions 59.5 × 55 × 51.5 centimeters (H × W × D). The Combi Wash&Dry washer-dryer is expected to arrive in our shop in the second quarter of 2027. The official retail price is 899 Swiss francs.

The Combi Wash&Dry in stylish gray holds two times two kilograms.

Duo Wash&Dry: At 60 × 46.9 × 47.4 centimeters, the appliance is somewhat more compact, but only holds 1 kilogram of laundry per drum – and can only dry 0.5 kilograms. The tank for automatic dispensing is also slightly smaller at 250 milliliters. The Duo Wash&Dry is also expected to arrive in our shop in the second quarter of 2027 – at a recommended retail price of 599 Swiss francs.

The Duo Wash&Dry in white evokes retro feelings.

Even smaller, even more niche

I have never seen a washer-dryer as small as the Candy Mono Wash&Dry. With dimensions of 34.8 × 45.9 × 45.9 centimeters (H × W × D), the device looks like a toy. But the machine washes 1 kilogram of clothes – and dries 0.5 kilograms. The system for automatic dispensing is also built in here, including a 250-milliliter tank. The price: 399 Swiss francs. Market launch, including in our shop, is expected in the second quarter of 2027.

The Mono Wash&Dry is the smallest washing machine I have ever seen.

Do you have little space but still want a «proper» machine? Candy has a solution for that too: The Mini Wash is significantly smaller than the standard size, but still holds six kilograms of laundry. It measures 51 × 49 × 70 centimeters (H × W × D) and offers everything that large machines can do: a quick wash cycle starting from 14 minutes, additional hygiene through automatic door cleaning, and energy efficiency class A. The Mini Wash launches in the first quarter of 2027 at a price of 799 Swiss francs.

The Mini Wash also fits into small corners in the bathroom.

By the way: Haier, the Chinese parent company of the Italian brand Candy, is also launching further variants of the Mickey Mouse washing machine in the first quarter of 2027. The Haier Multi Care has three drums with a capacity of 10 plus 1 plus 1 kilograms. Despite this, the machine has the standard dimensions of a normal washing machine. The official price is 999 Swiss francs. And for 200 Swiss francs more, the machine can also dry. Specifically, this means: washing 10 kilograms and drying 6 kilograms in the large drum, and washing 1 kilogram and drying 0.5 kilograms in each of the small drums.

Haier's Multi Care has three drums, but is no larger than a normal washing machine.

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