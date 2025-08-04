Catrice' new products: These are my 5 beauty highlights!

Catrice Soft Glam Foam Primer
As the summer draws to a close, Catrice is changing its range. I have picked out my favourites from the new launches.
Two times a year, the range of the popular drugstore brand Catrice is updated. Old products are flying out, new ones are moving in - and I'm hyped because there's so much to discover again. I've been browsing through this year's «new products catalogue» for autumn and winter and have come across five products that I find particularly interesting.
I won't be adding this primer to my wish list, but the concept behind the base is still exciting: press down once and the pump head transforms the liquid enriched with tiny beads into a foam. This is designed to moisturise your skin and ensure a fresh, radiant complexion with a glow effect. Also included: glycerine and cranberry extracts.
This highlighter has the allure of a dessert. The little swirl of shimmering bronze, pearly rosé and a shimmering berry shade? Too perfect to be contained. Abstinence is of course not the point, as the balm is intended to create glowy accents on the face.
Catrice Aura Glam Balm Highlighter A Swirl of Rose
Keep A Juicy Secret, Highlighter, 0.31 g
Yep, they look really juicy. Catrice is launching five shades of tinted lip oil. Practical: the stick format with twist mechanism and sponge applicator. The lightweight formula contains vitamin E and is said to have a medium colour intensity.
Catrice Colour Cushion Juicy Lip Oil
Palm Punch
Catrice Colour Cushion Juicy Lip Oil
Bae Watch
Catrice Colour Cushion Juicy Lip Oil
Gloss Angeles
When I first saw the baked blush highlighter hybrids, I immediately thought of the acclaimed «Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blushes» from Rare Beauty. The two products look confusingly similar - and are right up my street. The baked powder formula is available in four luminous shades.
Catrice Soft Glam Baked Blush
02 - Illuminating Tint
Catrice Soft Glam Baked Blush
010 On Cloud Pink
Catrice Soft Glam Baked Blush
040 Midnight Berry
Has someone been inspired by the good old days? If you don't look closely, you could easily mistake Catrice's new product for one of Smashbox's Photo Finish Primers. The brand had great success with the line around 2017 and has hardly been heard from since. So it's all the more exciting that Catrice is reviving the category in a visually similar way.
The Bronze Glow Grip Primer is designed to give you a so-called «Golden-Hour-Glow», as if the sunset is bathing your face in a beautiful, warm light. The texture? Light as a gel, enriched with shimmering bronze pigments as well as glycerine, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and coconut water. The product complements the moisturising «Aqua Splash Grip Primer», which Catrice already has in its range.
