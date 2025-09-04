News + Trends 2 0

Denim-look luggage: Eastpak and Diesel join forces

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 4.9.2025

The jeans look isn't real, but the collaboration is: the stage is set for eight Diesel × Eastpak pieces of luggage that you probably don't need, but definitely want.

If an established, international label can't boast at least one (cool) collaboration, is it still relevant at all? This question arises in the age of Skims × The North Face, Coperni × Disney, Acne Studios × Kappa, Nike × Martine Rose - and countless other co-ops - in fact.

Diesel and Eastpak are also brand new, having launched their joint collection onto the obviously still not oversaturated market just under a week ago. The capsule collection comprises a total of eight pieces. Backpacks and bags - of course, because Eastpak. In a denim look - of course, because Diesel.

Tote bag, rucksack, waist bag and shoulder bag with trompe-l'œil effect.

So much goes into the Transit'r size L.

At 89 francs, the «Springer» bum bag is the cheapest item in the range. The 121-litre trolley «Transit'r L» will set you back the most. 369 francs, to be precise. For the budget in between, there is a smaller suitcase (42 litres), two shoulder bags, two rucksacks and a tote bag. Where? In the official online shops of the two brands.

By the way, neither the Italian company Diesel nor its US partner Eastpak are new to the cooperation business. While the jeans giant has already teamed up with Lee, Casetify, Coca Cola and Timberland, among others, Eastpak can look back on liaisons with Telfar, Avavav and Craig Green.

