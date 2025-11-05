News + Trends 3 0

This Carhartt WIP classic turns 50 - and celebrates with an anniversary collection

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 6.11.2025

You only realise how good, timeless and iconic an item of clothing really is when it celebrates its 50th birthday. Happy birthday, Active Jacket! And thank you Carhartt WIP for the four-piece Anniversary Edition.

Where do we end up if we travel back 50 years? In 1975, when Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded a certain tech company called Microsoft, Sony introduced the «Betamax», the first audio and video recorder for the home. Steven Spielberg also fuelled a deep-seated fear of sharks with «Jaws» - and Carhartt launched the «Active Jacket».

The US brand is using this milestone birthday to celebrate itself and its obviously successful creation. The «Active Jacket» was not intended to remain the simple worker's garment it was originally designed to be. Instead, the robust zip jacket with the large hood developed into a streetwear classic that shaped the hip-hop and skate culture of the 90s and has now achieved mainstream cult status with wearers such as Tom Hardy, Asap Rocky and Justin Bieber.

And what's the best way to celebrate such an iconic item of clothing? That's right, with a special collection: Carhartt WIP has conjured up a total of four new interpretations, all of which are reversible and can therefore be worn in two ways.

The canvas models

The «OG Active Jacket 50th Anniversary Edition» made from canvas in the characteristic Hamilton Brown comes closest to the legendary original. Its lining: Trebark camouflage. Cost: 399 francs.

For those who prefer black - or red - get the second canvas model. The price is the same.

The denim jacket

The «OG Active Jacket» in stonewashed denim delivers an extra dose of 90s aesthetics. The red, quilted inner lining is emblazoned with a huge «Carhartt WIP Active Jacket Anniversary Edition» logo, which you can of course also wear on the outside on the back. The denim model is also priced at 399 francs.

The leather blouson

You can really treat yourself to the decadent black leather version of the «OG Active Jacket» for the 50th anniversary celebrations - both visually and in terms of price. If you turn it inside out, you'll also have a canvas jacket in Hamilton Brown with the «Carhartt WIP Active Jacket Anniversary Edition» lettering. If this fun is worth 1,590 francs to you.

All four or eight models are available from 30 October at selected retailers, in Carhartt WIP shops and on the brand's official website.

Header image: Carhartt WIP

