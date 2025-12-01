News + Trends 15 5

Discovered at ISPO: These ski goggles are supposed to provide clear vision with AR

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 1.12.2025

The Provuu ski goggles use augmented reality (AR) to improve visibility in fog, snowfall and in the shade. With high-definition cameras and additional lenses, they are designed to significantly increase visibility and contrast.

Someone who skis or snowboards is probably familiar with this: When fog rolls in, the fun is quickly over. Poor visibility increases the risk of falls. Orientation also becomes a challenge when the surroundings look like a white soup. The relaxed descent turns into a tense shaky ride.

A group of Swiss outdoor enthusiasts and engineers didn't want to let snowfall, fog or shadows spoil their enjoyment of winter sports. They founded the company Provuu and developed the XR snow goggles. A Kickstarter campaign is currently underway to finance production.

Better vision with HD cameras

The patented View-XR technology used in the goggles utilises high-definition cameras, among other things, to increase contrast by up to 75 per cent, according to the company. Visibility is said to increase fivefold.

Co-founder Gabriel Iobbi shows off the XR goggles at ISPO.

Source: Siri Schubert

Gabriel Iobbi, co-founder of Provuu, explains in an interview at the international sports trade fair ISPO in Munich: «Our ski goggles are not only made for recreational skiers and snowboarders, but also for snowmobilers, ski instructors,

mountain guides and rescue teams who need good visibility and safety in any weather

in any weather.»

The AR lenses can be switched on at the touch of a button if required; when visibility is clear, the goggles work like normal ski goggles. According to the Swiss start-up, the XR goggles should be compatible with all standard helmets. The battery should last up to four hours when the AR function is switched on.

As the goggles are a new product and are not expected to be available until October 2026, we do not have them in our range. If we do offer them, you will of course be informed here.

Header image: Siri Schubert

