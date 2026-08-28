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For the 30th anniversary: Pokémon is getting some pretty wild Crocs

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 28.8.2026

You love Pokémon and want to make that clear to everyone in the most eye-catching way possible? Then this upcoming collab should be just for you.

This year, the Pokémon franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Various brands profitieren are offering their congratulations with collaborations – including Crocs. This is not a new partnership, but for the anniversary, it is more eye-catching than ever.

The tamest of the four new models is a red-and-white, Poké Ball-inspired «Classic Clog». The «cute» factor is provided by Pikachu, Eevee, and Psyduck, which decorate the shoe relatively subtly in the form of Jibbitz.

Slippers Crocs Pokemon Poke Ball Classic Clog 45

With the other three models, however, the Pokémon are not just inspiration for colors and small details – they dominate the entire shoe. The chosen ones, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Gengar, are not simply printed on; they cover pretty much the entire forefoot as striking 3D elements.

The soles are printed with the respective abilities of the Pokémon: for Pikachu, white lightning bolts flash across the yellow, Gengar is surrounded by purple shadows, and Jigglypuff's pink sole is adorned with musical notes and stars – fitting for its sleep-inducing song. The last model literally stands out from the other two: Jigglypuff comes along on a platform sole.

Pikachu

Source: Crocs Jigglypuff

Source: Crocs

Gengar

Source: Crocs

Pokémon fans will have to shell out a fair amount

The Poké Ball model is available now (see above). For the other three models, the launch date is set for November 16th according to the Crocs website. So there is still some time to save up for the almost outrageous 80 dollars that Pikachu and Gengar will cost. Jigglypuff adds a little more not only to the sole but also to the price, costing five dollars more. Whether the trio will be available at Galaxus is currently unclear.

Header image: Crocs

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