News + Trends 2 0

From cents to chief visionary: Travis Scott signs sunglasses deal

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 25.6.2025

If you are described as a "huge driving force behind Oakley's cultural renaissance", then a leading role in the company should be the least you can do in return. So it only makes sense that Travis Scott can now write Oakley Chief Visionary in his résumé.

The Californian brand Oakley is neither new nor an underdog. On the contrary: for exactly 50 years now, the company has been successfully designing and selling sportswear and functional eyewear for sun worshippers, cycling fans, ski bunnies and anyone who simply likes a sleek frame on their nose. And although they have long been at the forefront of the sporty fashion game, something happened that gave them several levels of advantage over their competitors: the Circus Maximus Tour by Travis Scott.

The rapper has been on the road on this tour since October 2023, rolling over the USA, South America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe with a vengeance. His eyes are always shielded from the roaring crowds by Oakley tinted glasses. He also wears the brand on his body and is often the very first to present a new design to the world.

Despite the mutual benefit (Scott consolidates his status as a style icon, Oakley sells the models he wears), there was no official deal between the two parties. Until now. Because as of this week, Travis Scott is contractually authorised to call himself Oakley's Chief Visionary. What that means exactly?

«A partnership that will redefine Oakley's creative future: Scott will oversee the design process of culture-shaping products over the next three years and create completely new eyewear styles and clothing in collaboration with his label Cactus Jack», according to the press release. The chief visionary himself is quoted as saying: «We are creating something that blurs legacy and future - and this is just the beginning.»

Travis Scott for Oakley.

Source: Oakley

The cents' online shop already has three initial launch products on sale: a T-shirt, a hoodie and a poster set. We still have to wait for all the other strokes of genius. The regular Oakley range could perhaps make this process more bearable.

Header image: Oakley

I like this article! 2 people like this article







