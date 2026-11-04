News + Trends 20 6

Garmin Descent X10: a beginner-friendly dive computer

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 4.11.2026

Dive computers are essential for underwater adventures, but they are expensive. Garmin has now introduced a dive watch that costs less than the manufacturer's previous models and is aimed specifically at beginners.

Garmin has expanded its range with a watch for recreational diving. One of the key features of the Descent X10 is its large 2.1-inch MIP display. The permanent backlight and the format are designed to make it easier to read important information such as dive time and depth underwater.

Large displays are a trend in dive computers and are offered by almost all manufacturers. Garmin already has large-format models in its lineup with the Descent X30 and Descent X50i, although these are more geared towards advanced divers and underwater professionals.

50 hours of battery life and illuminated display

The energy-efficient Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) display allows for long, active use of up to 50 hours. In standby mode, the battery is said to last up to six months.

While MIP displays save energy, they only offer grayscale instead of colors and are not easy to read in poor lighting conditions. To counteract this, the Descent X10 features permanent, active illumination. This ensures that information is clearly visible underwater at all times. Acoustic signals and vibration alarms provide additional safety.

Dive modes and dive planning

The watch is suitable for scuba diving (single-gas mode incl. Nitrox) and freediving up to a pressure of 10 ATM. You can also use it in gauge mode – for example for technical diving – although this goes beyond the standard application for less experienced divers.

The dive computer offers so-called NDL-aware depth data. This allows you to see in real-time how your current dive time affects your no-decompression limit, i.e., the time without a decompression stop. It also offers a simulation function where you can see how different parameters affect your gas consumption and no-decompression limit while planning your dive.

You have relevant information in view on the display. The colored protector is available separately.

Source: Garmin Deutschland

The Descent X10 can be synchronized with the Garmin Dive app to save your dives and analyze them afterward. The watch itself only has a relatively small memory of 120 MB.

For dive schools, the watch has various settings that allow it to be easily adjusted to different diving levels. The dive settings can also be synchronized with other Garmin dive watches, making the computer suitable as a backup for another watch.

Material and colors

The black housing of the Descent X10 is made of fiber-reinforced, recycled plastic. The waterproof buttons are designed to be easy to operate even with gloves. In addition, you can purchase a bezel protector separately in the colors Amp Yellow, Aqua, Purple Iris, and Black.

The Garmin Descent X10 is expected to cost around 340 Swiss francs / 350 euros. It is not yet clear when or if we will have the dive computer in our range.

Header image: Garmin Germany

I like this article! 20 people like this article







